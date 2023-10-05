Naira Plummets by 40%, Listed Among Africa’s Weakest Currencies

The World Bank has categorised the Nigerian naira as one of Africa’s worst-performing currencies, having depreciated nearly 40% against the US dollar since its mid-June devaluation.
This was disclosed in a report titled, ‘Africa’s Pulse: An analysis of issues shaping Africa’s economic future (October 2023 | Volume 28)’. The report highlighted that the naira and the Angolan kwanza have depreciated almost 40% year-to-date, attributing the naira’s decline to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to remove trading restrictions on the official market.
The World Bank also noted that other African currencies have experienced significant losses in 2023, including those of South Sudan (33%), Burundi (27%), the Democratic Republic of Congo (18%), Kenya (16%), Zambia (12%), Ghana (12%), and Rwanda (11%).
The parallel exchange market rates are exacerbating inflationary issues for some African countries. The CBN, in June 2023, directed Deposit Money Banks to remove the rate cap on the naira at the official Investors and Exporters’ window, allowing it to float freely against the dollar and other global currencies, causing it to fall from N473.83/$ to around N800/$ officially.
The World Bank further highlighted that Nigeria’s growth rate is expected to slow down from 3.3% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023, with the country’s oil production remaining below the OPEC+ quota due to capacity issues and lower international oil prices.
While non-oil economic activity, particularly in the industry and services sectors, still supports growth, policy actions to remove fuel subsidies and unify exchange rates might impact these activities in the short term.
Editorial
The alarming depreciation of the Nigerian naira, as highlighted by the World Bank, is a stark reminder of the economic challenges that the nation grapples with, particularly in maintaining the stability and value of its currency.
The 40% depreciation against the US dollar since mid-June is not just a figure; it represents the dwindling purchasing power of Nigerians, the increasing cost of imports, and the overall strain on economic activities in the country.
We believe that while the devaluation and unification of the exchange rate system and the removal of fuel subsidies are steps towards improving the fiscal and external accounts of the nation, their inflationary effects cannot be overlooked.
The immediate impact of these measures on the common citizen, especially amidst the prevailing economic conditions, is concerning. The tripling of petroleum prices since the lifting of subsidies at the end of May and the significant weakening of the naira against the US dollar have direct implications on the cost of living and doing business in Nigeria.
It is imperative that the government not only implements policies that are economically sound on paper but also considers the real-time impact on its citizens, especially the most vulnerable.
As we navigate through these economic reforms, the government must establish palliative measures to cushion the impact on the populace and ensure that the benefits of these reforms are realised in the shortest possible time.
A comprehensive and sustainable economic strategy that encompasses not just fiscal and monetary policies but also addresses structural, institutional, and socio-economic factors is paramount to stabilising and strengthening the Nigerian economy in the long run.
Did You Know?
- The naira was introduced as Nigeria’s official currency on 1st January 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 naira = 1 pound.
- Nigeria operates a multiple exchange rate system, which has been criticised for creating opportunities for arbitrage and corruption.
- The naira has experienced several devaluations since its introduction, with significant declines in recent years due to various economic factors.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria is responsible for issuing and managing the Nigerian naira and also implements monetary policy to regulate its value.
- The naira notes feature images of Nigeria’s notable leaders and symbolic locations, reflecting the country’s history and diversity.