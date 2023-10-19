Naira Plummets to 1060/$ as Manufacturers Challenge CBN’s Policy Shift

The Nigerian currency exchange market faced intensified challenges as the Naira further depreciated across all market segments. According to Vanguard’s monitoring, the Naira dropped from N1,100 to USD1.0 mid-day in the parallel market, eventually stabilising at N1,060 in major Lagos trading hubs. This decline comes after a month of the Naira hovering around N1,025 in the parallel market.
While the official Nigerian Forex Market, the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window, saw a slight improvement with rates around N790.61/$1, it remained higher than the previous week’s rates. Dealers anticipate further depreciation in the coming days.
This depreciation coincides with manufacturers’ calls for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reverse its decision on the 43 items previously banned from its foreign exchange window. They argue that this ban is crucial to prevent potential job crises, increased insecurity, and a potential economic collapse. The Vice Chairman of the Basic Metal, Iron and Steel Products sector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Lekan Adewoye, expressed concerns about the directive’s impact on the manufacturing industry and the potential increase in unemployment.
Editorial:
The recent depreciation of the Naira and the subsequent reactions from the manufacturing sector highlight the intricate balance between economic policies and their real-world implications. The Central Bank’s decision, while aimed at stabilising the economy, seems to have unintended consequences on the manufacturing sector, a critical pillar of Nigeria’s economy.
Policymakers need to engage with stakeholders, ensuring that decisions made are not only in the nation’s best interest but also consider the broader economic ecosystem. The concerns raised by manufacturers underscore the need for a more collaborative approach to policy-making. As Nigeria navigates these economic challenges, it’s crucial to foster an environment that supports both economic stability and growth.
Did You Know?
- The Naira is the official currency of Nigeria and has been in use since 1973, replacing the pound.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is responsible for issuing and regulating the Naira and has implemented various policies over the years to stabilise the currency.
- Currency depreciation can impact the purchasing power of citizens, making imported goods more expensive.
- The Nigerian manufacturing sector contributes significantly to the nation’s GDP and employs millions.
- Economic policies, such as foreign exchange controls, can have wide-ranging implications on various sectors of the economy.