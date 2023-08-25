Naira Plummets to 920/$ as Fuel Marketers Demand Price Increase

The Naira has taken another hit, dropping from 900 to 920 against the US dollar. This has led fuel marketers to push for a hike in the pump price of petrol.
The currency rebounded last week after hitting 945/dollar but has started to decline again, causing concern among stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.
Marketers argue that with the current exchange rate, the pump price of petrol can’t remain at N617/litre. They project a new cost of N680/litre to N700/litre.
The Federal Government, however, insists that it won’t raise the petrol price, leading to speculation that it may be subsidising the fuel.
According to calculations, the government might spend about N153 billion monthly on fuel subsidies. President Bola Tinubu has reiterated that there will be no increase in petrol prices.
NNPC Retail also confirmed that they have no plans to hike the pump price of petrol.
Editorial:
The Naira’s Decline and the Looming Fuel Crisis: A Call for Swift Action
The recent decline of the Naira against the US dollar has set off alarm bells, not just for the currency but also for the fuel market.
The dire situation requires immediate and practical solutions to prevent a full-blown economic crisis.
Fuel marketers are already pushing for a price hike, citing the untenable nature of the current pump price given the Naira’s decline.
The Federal Government’s insistence on maintaining the current petrol price raises questions about hidden subsidies, which could significantly drain the national treasury.
The government’s potential monthly expenditure of N153 billion on fuel subsidies is unsustainable and could lead to other economic challenges.
The situation calls for a multi-pronged approach that addresses not just the symptoms but the root causes of the problem.
Immediate measures must be taken to stabilise the Naira and prevent further decline. Additionally, the government should consider alternative means of fuel pricing that do not rely solely on the exchange rate.
Failure to act swiftly could result in a fuel crisis that would ripple effect on various sectors of the economy.
Did You Know?
- The Naira’s highest-ever exchange rate against the dollar was 945 just two weeks ago.
- Nigeria consumes about 52 million litres of petrol daily.
- The Federal Government previously removed fuel subsidies in 2020, leading to a significant hike in fuel prices.
- The NNPC is the sole importer of petrol into Nigeria, making the country vulnerable to exchange rate fluctuations.
- A fuel crisis in Nigeria could increase the cost of goods and services, affecting the average citizen.