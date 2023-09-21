Naira Plummets to 980/$ Amidst Escalating Forex Crisis

The naira’s value has taken another hit, trading at 980/$ in the parallel market. This decline comes just a week after it was exchanged at 950/$.
Bureau de Change (BDC) operators attribute this drop to the ongoing scarcity of foreign currency.
Idris Musa, a BDC operator, remarked on the situation, stating, “The dollar is not even available.”
Another operator, Yusuf Kareem, expressed uncertainty about the currency’s future trajectory.
Contrastingly, the naira saw a minor appreciation at the FMDQ Investor & Exporter forex window, closing at 770.71/$, an improvement from 776.76/$ the previous day.
The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to digitise BDC operations, aiming for exchange rate convergence.
ABCON’s President, Dr Aminu Gwadabe, emphasised the importance of granting BDCs digital autonomy, ensuring efficient operations and regulation compliance.
Editorial
The continuous decline of the naira underscores the pressing challenges facing Nigeria’s economy. A robust and stable currency is pivotal for any nation’s economic growth, and the current forex crisis threatens to undermine this stability.
As highlighted by BDC operators, the scarcity of foreign currency is a symptom of deeper economic issues that need addressing.
The call for digitisation by the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators is a step in the right direction. Embracing technology can streamline operations, ensuring transparency and efficiency.
However, the Central Bank of Nigeria and other stakeholders must adopt a holistic approach, addressing the root causes of the forex crisis.
Did You Know?
- The naira is the official currency of Nigeria and has faced various challenges over the years.
- Bureau de Change operators are crucial in the forex market, offering currency exchange services.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria is responsible for formulating and implementing monetary policies.
- Exchange rate fluctuations can impact imports, exports, and overall economic stability.
- Digital solutions in the financial sector can enhance transparency, efficiency, and compliance.