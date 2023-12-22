Naira Redesign Approved by Buhari’s Nephew, Not Ex-President

Jim Obazee, the Special Investigator on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Related Entities has revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari did not directly approve the recent naira redesign. Instead, the approval was given by Buhari’s aide, Sabiu Tunde’ Yusuf’. This revelation was part of Obazee’s final report titled ‘Report of the Special Investigation on CBN and Related Entities (Chargeable Offences)’, submitted to President Bola Tinubu.
Obazee, previously the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, was appointed as the CBN special investigator by Tinubu in a letter dated July 28, 2023. The report disclosed that the naira redesign was a collaborative effort between the embattled former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, and Sabiu, Buhari’s nephew. Emefiele, currently detained at Kuje Custodial Centre for N1.2bn procurement fraud, might face additional criminal charges over handling the naira redesign policy.
The investigation found that Sabiu was the one who initially suggested the naira redesign to Emefiele in September 2022. Although Buhari was informed about the redesign, he only approved printing the currency in Nigeria, not the redesign itself. The CBN board was only made aware of the redesign on December 15, 2022, after the contract had already been awarded to Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc on October 31, 2022.
The report further revealed financial irregularities, including the fraudulent use of N26.627tn Ways and Means of the Apex Bank and misuse of the COVID-19 intervention fund. The CBN under Emefiele approved significant sums for various purposes, raising questions about the bank’s governance and financial management practices.
Editorial
The recent revelations surrounding the naira redesign policy, as unveiled by Jim Obazee’s investigation, cast a spotlight on the intricate and often opaque workings of governmental financial decisions. The involvement of Sabiu Tunde ‘Yusuf’, a presidential aide, in the approval process, bypassing former President Muhammadu Buhari, raises serious concerns about the checks and balances within our political and financial systems.
This incident underscores the need for transparency and accountability in decision-making processes, especially when they have far-reaching implications for the nation’s economy and citizens. The fact that such a significant policy was implemented without the full approval of the designated authorities points to a systemic flaw that needs urgent rectification.
The role of the CBN, under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele, in this saga, highlights the importance of robust oversight mechanisms to prevent misuse of power and resources. The alleged financial irregularities, including the misuse of COVID-19 funds and the Ways and Means of the Apex Bank, are particularly alarming. They not only undermine the integrity of the CBN but also erode public trust in our financial institutions.
As we move forward, it is imperative that we learn from these revelations and strengthen our institutional frameworks to ensure such lapses do not recur. Ensuring that key decisions are made transparently and with proper authorization is not just a matter of good governance; it is essential for maintaining public confidence in our financial and political systems.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established on July 1, 1959.
- Naira notes were first introduced on January 1, 1973, replacing the pound.
- Sabiu Tunde’ Yusuf’, involved in the naira redesign approval, is a nephew of former President Muhammadu Buhari.
- The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc was established in 1963 and is responsible for printing the nation’s currency.
- The CBN’s Ways and Means is a facility that allows the government to borrow from the bank for short-term financing needs.