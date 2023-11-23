Naira Shortage Strikes Major Nigerian States

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) assurances of sufficient naira circulation, a recent survey by Yohaig NG has revealed a widespread cash scarcity. This development is affecting several Nigerian states, including Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kwara, Gombe, Edo, Sokoto, and Ekiti. Bank customers and Point of Sale (PoS) operators are finding it increasingly difficult to access cash for their daily transactions.
This scarcity arose just weeks after the CBN’s statement affirming ample currency notes in the market, aiming to prevent panic withdrawals. The CBN, in a circular titled ‘All Banknotes Issued by the CBN Remain Legal Tender,’ signed by Director Isa AbdulMumin, acknowledged the cash shortage in major cities and reassured the public of the legality of all naira notes.
The CBN’s recent announcement to indefinitely extend the validity of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, pending a Supreme Court ruling, has not alleviated the situation. Despite a 3.75% increase in currency circulation to N2.76tn in September 2023, cash shortages persist.
In Lagos, customers at Union Bank and Access Bank reported limited cash availability, with ATMs dispensing a maximum of N20,000 for bank customers and N5,000 for non-customers. Bank staff attributed this to inadequate supply from the CBN, causing inconvenience for the public.
The situation is similar in Abuja, Kano, Kwara, Sokoto, and Ekiti, where customers face restrictions on withdrawal amounts. In Kwara, for instance, some banks limit withdrawals to N20,000 daily, while Zenith Bank allows up to N500,000. Bankers note a decrease in cash deposits, leading to rationing among customers.
In Ekiti, Union Bank and First Bank branches are struggling to meet customer demands, often limiting withdrawals to N10,000 – N20,000. PoS operators in Edo and Gombe also report difficulties in accessing cash, leading to increased charges and reliance on market traders for liquidity.
Dr. Uju Ogunbunka, President of the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria, expressed surprise at these reports, noting no widespread issues with cash withdrawals among members. Victor Olojo, National President of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria, called for clearer communication from the CBN and more alternatives to cash transactions.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the current naira scarcity as a critical issue impacting the Nigerian economy. The situation, marked by limited cash availability in banks and ATMs, poses significant challenges for everyday transactions and business operations.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s efforts to manage currency circulation and ensure the legality of all naira notes are commendable. However, the persistent cash shortages highlight deeper systemic issues in Nigeria’s financial infrastructure. The CBN needs to address these challenges promptly to maintain public trust and economic stability.
We advocate for a multi-faceted approach to resolve this crisis. Firstly, the CBN must ensure a consistent and adequate supply of cash to banks to meet public demand. This includes clear communication about currency policies and their implications for the public and businesses.
Secondly, there is a need to accelerate the adoption of digital payment systems. While cash remains a vital part of Nigeria’s economy, encouraging digital transactions can alleviate some pressure on physical currency demand. This requires investment in digital infrastructure and public education on the benefits and security of digital payments.
Lastly, the banking sector must be more responsive to customer needs during these challenging times. Banks should explore innovative solutions to manage cash flow and provide alternative transaction methods to their customers.
Addressing the naira scarcity requires concerted efforts from the CBN, banks, and other stakeholders. The financial sector must adapt and respond effectively to these challenges to ensure the smooth functioning of Nigeria’s economy.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s currency, the Naira, was introduced on 1 January 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 Naira = 1 pound.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria, established in 1958, is the sole issuer of legal tender money throughout the Nigerian Federation.
- Nigeria’s banking sector is one of the largest in Africa, with several banks having branches in other African countries and internationally.
- The introduction of the cashless policy by the CBN in 2012 aimed to reduce the amount of physical cash in the economy, encouraging electronic transactions.
- Nigeria has a rapidly growing fintech sector, with numerous startups offering innovative financial services and solutions.