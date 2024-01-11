Naira’s Steep Decline to 1082/$ Despite CBN’s $2bn FX Move

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent announcement of clearing a $2 billion backlog in its forward contract obligations, the naira has experienced a significant depreciation, losing 26.36% of its value against the dollar at the official Investor and Exporter window of the foreign exchange market. This decline occurred even after the CBN disclosed the disbursement of $61.64 million to foreign airlines as part of its matured foreign exchange obligations.
Hakama Sidi Alia, the CBN Acting Director of Corporate Communications, emphasized that these payments were part of the CBN’s efforts to settle all remaining valid forward transactions, aiming to alleviate the country’s exchange rate pressure. This initiative was expected to strengthen the naira against major world currencies and boost investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.
However, the naira closed trading at N856.57/$ on Monday and has since fallen by 26.36% to close at N1082.32/$ on Wednesday, as per data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange. This marks the fifth instance of the naira closing above N1000 on the official window since the CBN removed the rate cap on the national currency.
The naira’s steep depreciation is amidst renewed efforts to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market. At the end of 2023, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, announced that the Federal Government had received a $2.25 billion foreign exchange support facility from the African Import-Export Bank to resolve FX shortages.
Experts like Dr Ayo Teriba, CEO of Economic Associates, attribute the naira’s volatility to inadequate foreign exchange supply. He suggests the government’s openness to investors could help boost reserves and meet market demand. Prof. Adeola Adenikinju, President of the Nigerian Economic Society, predicts a more stable naira in 2024, contingent on factors like local refinery operations, government revenue generation, and increased oil production.
Financial Derivatives Company anticipates continued pressure on the naira in 2024, with a potential fall towards N1,350/$ before a rebound in Q2, given the CBN’s limited capacity to defend the currency.
Editorial
The recent plunge of the naira to N1082 against the dollar, despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s efforts to clear a $2 billion backlog, highlights the complex and challenging nature of managing a national currency in a globalized economy. This situation underscores the delicate balance required in monetary policy and the need for a multifaceted approach to stabilize the currency.
The naira’s depreciation is more than a mere statistic; it affects every Nigerian, from the cost of imported goods to the overall economic stability. It reflects deeper economic issues, including the reliance on oil exports, the need for diversified revenue sources, and the importance of foreign investment.
To address these challenges, Nigeria must look beyond short-term fixes. The government and the CBN must implement policies encouraging economic diversification, increasing foreign exchange earnings, and promoting investor confidence. This includes improving the business environment, enhancing transparency, and ensuring political stability.
The situation calls for a reevaluation of Nigeria’s foreign exchange policies. A more flexible and market-driven approach might better reflect the realities of the global economy and supply and demand dynamics.
As we navigate these economic waters, it is crucial to remember that the strength of a nation’s currency is a barometer of its economic health. The path to a stronger naira lies in a resilient, diversified, and well-managed economy.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian naira was introduced in 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 naira = 1 pound.
- Nigeria operates a multiple exchange rate regime, which includes the official rate, the parallel market rate, and several other rates for specific sectors.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and commenced operations on July 1, 1959.
- Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves primarily comprise earnings from oil exports, which account for a significant portion of the country’s revenue.
- The Investor and Exporter (I&E) forex window was introduced by the CBN in 2017 to improve liquidity in the foreign exchange market and provide a more transparent and market-driven currency exchange system.