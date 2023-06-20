Naira’s Value Dips Further Against Dollar, Closes at 770.38/$

The Naira has experienced a further decline against the dollar, closing at 770.38/$ after trading in the investor and exporter forex window on Monday. Data from the FMDQ revealed that trading rates had closed at N686.96/$ on Friday.
Trading commenced at N703.50/$, peaked at N799/$, and finally closed at N770.38/$. The I&E forex window reported a total turnover of $78.03m at the end of trading on Monday.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently instructed Deposit Money Banks to lift the rate cap on the Naira at the I&E window, allowing the national currency to float against the dollar and other global currencies freely.
The banking regulator clarified its new forex operation in its report on ‘Understanding the operational changes to the foreign exchange market’.
By merging all segments in the FX market into the I&E window, the CBN stated that all eligible FX transactions would only be conducted via the I&E window, as all other windows ceased to exist.
The CBN further explained that the I&E market operates on a willing buyer, willing seller system, where an entity with demand for FX seeks out another entity with FX to sell at an agreed price through an authorised dealer.
The rates are mutually agreed upon by both parties under the willing buyer and willing seller model.
The CBN also stated that PTA, BTA and other invisible transactions would continue to be accessed through the banks at the prevailing market rate.
Editorial:
The recent slump of the Naira against the dollar is a clear indication of the volatile nature of the foreign exchange market.
The Central Bank’s decision to allow the Naira to float freely against the dollar and other global currencies is a bold move that could stabilise the economy in the long run.
However, it also exposes the Naira to the unpredictable fluctuations of the global market.
The CBN’s strategy of merging all segments in the FX market into the I&E window is a significant change that could streamline operations and increase transparency.
The willing buyer, willing seller model could create a more balanced and fair market.
However, it is crucial that the CBN closely monitors these changes to ensure they are achieving the desired outcomes and to mitigate any potential negative impacts.
Did You Know?
- The Naira was introduced in 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 Naira = 1 pound.
- The name “Naira” is a contraction of “Nigeria”.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria is the only bank that can issue the Naira.
Yohaig NG is your one-stop platform for the latest Naija news.
We provide real-time updates on the happenings within Nigeria, ensuring you stay informed at all times.
Our user-friendly platform makes it easy to navigate and find the news that matters to you.
We encourage our readers to engage with our content and share their thoughts in the comments section.
Stay connected with Yohaig NG for your daily dose of Naija news today.