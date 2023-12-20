Nasarawa Assembly Approves N199.9 Billion Budget for 2024

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has officially passed the 2024 Appropriation Bill, amounting to N199.9 billion, as proposed by Governor Abdullahi Sule. This legislative action was announced by the Speaker of the House, Danladi Jatau, during a session in Lafia, the state capital. Jatau expressed that the budget, once signed into law by the governor, is expected to significantly contribute to the economic growth and development of Nasarawa State.
The budget comprises N117,138,350,954.18 allocated for Recurrent Expenditure and N82,741,019,755.25 earmarked for Capital Expenditure. The passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill, read for the third time, marks a critical step in the state’s financial planning for the upcoming year.
Jatau commended the assembly members for their dedication and swift action in passing the bill, highlighting the unity and synergy between the legislative and executive branches of the state government. He emphasized the importance of this collaboration for the overall development of Nasarawa State.
The Speaker also called on the state government to ensure the full implementation of the budget upon receiving the governor’s permission. He directed the Clerk of the House to prepare a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s approval. The motion for the bill’s passage was initiated by the Majority Leader of the House, Suleiman Azara, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Luka Zhekaba.
Editorial:
The recent passage of the N199.9 billion 2024 Appropriation Bill by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly is a commendable step towards fostering sustainable economic growth and development in the state. This budget, carefully crafted and now approved, reflects the state’s commitment to addressing its citizens’ immediate and long-term needs.
The allocation of funds between Recurrent and Capital Expenditure demonstrates a balanced approach to governance. While Recurrent Expenditure ensures the smooth operation of state functions and services, the substantial allocation for Capital Expenditure indicates a forward-looking vision. It suggests a focus on infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and other vital sectors crucial for the holistic development of Nasarawa State.
The swift and unanimous passage of the bill also speaks volumes about the effective collaboration and unity within the state’s legislative and executive branches. Such synergy is essential for the timely implementation of policies and projects that can significantly impact the lives of the citizens.
As we look forward to the governor’s consent, the state government must prioritize efficient and transparent budget implementation. The success of a budget lies not just in its passage but in its execution. Ensuring that funds are utilized as intended will be crucial in achieving the desired economic growth outcomes and improved quality of life for the people of Nasarawa State.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State, located in central Nigeria, is known for its diverse ethnic groups and rich cultural heritage.
- The state’s economy is primarily agricultural, with crops like yam, rice, maize, and cassava as significant staples.
- Nasarawa is endowed with natural resources, including tin, marble, coal, and limestone, contributing to its potential for industrial development.
- The state has a growing focus on education, with several tertiary institutions, including the Nasarawa State University.
- Nasarawa’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, offers unique economic opportunities, urban development, and management challenges.