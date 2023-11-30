Nasarawa’s 2024 Budget Unveiling Scheduled for Friday by Governor Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State is set to present the 2024 budget to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly this Friday. This announcement was made in a statement released Thursday by the acting Speaker of the House, Abel Yakubu Bala.
The statement detailed that Governor Sule’s budget presentation is scheduled for 10 am at the Assembly Complex. It emphasized the importance of the event, stating, “All honourable members of the House must attend the sitting unfailingly.”
Additionally, the statement invited government officials, stakeholders, and friends of the Assembly to witness this significant budget presentation. It also instructed all clerks and chamber staff at the Assembly to ensure their availability and to make all necessary arrangements for this constitutional exercise.
This budget presentation marks a pivotal moment in Nasarawa State’s governance, outlining the financial and developmental roadmap for the upcoming year.
Editorial
As Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State prepares to present the 2024 budget to the State Assembly, we are reminded of the crucial role that such fiscal plans play in shaping the future of our communities. Budgets are more than just numbers and allocations; they reflect a government’s priorities, aspirations, and commitment to its people.
We collectively recognize the importance of this event. It’s not just a procedural formality but a moment where the government communicates its vision and strategy for development, welfare, and growth. The presence of all members of the House, government functionaries, and stakeholders underscores the collective responsibility we share in the stewardship of our state’s resources.
The anticipation surrounding the budget presentation is palpable. It’s an opportunity for the government to demonstrate its commitment to addressing the needs of its citizens, be it in healthcare, education, infrastructure, or economic development. It’s a chance to set a course that addresses immediate challenges and lays the groundwork for long-term prosperity.
As we await the details of the 2024 budget, let’s remember that the success of any fiscal plan lies not just in its formulation but in its implementation. It’s a call to action for all stakeholders to engage, collaborate, and ensure that the promises made in the budget translate into tangible benefits for the people of Nasarawa State.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State, known as the ‘Home of Solid Minerals’, has a rich endowment of mineral resources, including gold, tin, and barytes.
- The name ‘Nasarawa’ means ‘Victorious’ in the local dialect, reflecting the state’s historical significance and cultural heritage.
- Nasarawa State was created on October 1, 1996, by the then-military ruler of Nigeria, General Sani Abacha.
- The state is home to the Farin Ruwa Falls, one of the highest waterfalls in Nigeria, with a height of about 150 meters.
- Nasarawa State is located close to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, making it a key player in Nigeria’s economic and political dynamics.