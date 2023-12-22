NBS Reports 4.2% Unemployment Amid Criticism and Business Closures

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has recently reported that Nigeria’s unemployment rate has risen to 4.2% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, up from 4.1% in the first quarter. This figure, however, has been met with scepticism from organised labour and experts, who argue that it does not reflect the actual state of unemployment in the country.
The NBS, in its ‘Nigeria Labour Force Statistics Report Q2 2023′, stated that the unemployment rate among youth aged 15 to 24 years increased to 7.2% in Q2 from 6.9% in Q1. This report follows a revised methodology in line with International Labour Organisation (ILO) guidelines, which considers employed persons to have worked for at least one hour in the last seven days.
Despite this, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) noted that over 15 organisations employing over 20,000 staff have either divested or partially shut down in the last three years, contributing to job losses. Chris Onyeka, Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), criticised the NBS data, suggesting that the real unemployment rate is much higher, with independent research indicating over 60% youth unemployment and over 35% general unemployment.
Professor Bongo Adi of Lagos Business School (LBS) also questioned the NBS’s figures, suggesting they imply an unemployment rate lower than the natural rate, which he described as nonsensical. Dr Tommy Okon, Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), emphasised the need for government policy to attract investors and create a conducive industry environment, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to generate employment.
Editorial:
The recent unemployment figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics have sparked a necessary debate about the accuracy and relevance of such data in reflecting Nigeria’s economic realities. While the NBS’s efforts to adhere to international standards are commendable, the disconnect between these statistics and the experiences of Nigerians cannot be overlooked.
We believe that a more comprehensive approach is needed to measure unemployment, one that captures the nuances of Nigeria’s diverse and complex labour market. The current methodology, which defines employment as working for at least one hour in the last seven days, seems overly simplistic and may not adequately represent the challenges faced by the Nigerian workforce.
The concerns raised by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, the Nigeria Labour Congress, and academic experts highlight the need for a more realistic job market assessment. The reported closure of businesses and the divestment of multinational companies paint a grim picture of the employment landscape, which seems at odds with the NBS’s figures.
As we progress, the NBS must collaborate with various stakeholders to refine its methodologies and ensure that its data accurately reflects the on-ground realities. This is essential for policy formulation and fostering a sense of trust and credibility in national statistics.
While statistical data is vital for planning and policy-making, it must be grounded in reality. We urge the NBS to take these criticisms constructively and work towards providing more realistic and meaningful data that can guide Nigeria towards effective economic planning and job creation.
Did You Know?
- The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) was established in 2006 following the merger of several government statistical agencies.
- Nigeria’s informal sector, which is not fully captured in official unemployment statistics, is one of the largest in Africa.
- The International Labour Organisation (ILO) sets global standards for labour statistics, including unemployment measurement.
- Youth unemployment is a significant challenge in Nigeria, with rates consistently higher than the general unemployment rate.
- The concept of ‘underemployment’, where individuals work less than they would like or in jobs that underutilise their skills, is also a critical issue in the Nigerian labour market.