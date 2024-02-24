Nec Launches Plan For National Food Security And Economic Stability

The National Economic Council (NEC) has embarked on a comprehensive initiative to bolster food security and address the nation’s economic hurdles. This initiative includes measures such as ensuring the availability of fertiliser for farmers and the introduction of Agro-Rangers to combat farm insecurity. These steps were announced following the 139th NEC meeting, which was conducted virtually under the chairmanship of Vice President Kashim Shettima.
To tackle the economic challenges head-on, Vice President Shettima emphasises the importance of collective efforts and a well-defined, actionable short- to long-term strategy. The council’s actions were spurred by a presentation from the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, leading to a directive for a federal government meeting with key fertiliser producers like Indorama, Dangote, and Notore.
The NEC highlighted the critical role of fertiliser in achieving agricultural productivity and encouraged state governors to adopt modern farming techniques to boost output. Additionally, the council is considering the short-term establishment of Agro-Rangers and the long-term possibility of state police to mitigate security threats to farmers, following insights from the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Geidam.
The government plans to release 42,000 metric tonnes of food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve to combat rising food prices. The Minister of Agriculture also called for measures against dollarisings locally produced commodities, such as urea, which adversely affects fertiliser prices and agricultural productivity.
Vice President Shettima urged for economic decisions that align with the expectations of Nigerians, acknowledging the country’s past reluctance to adapt to the global economic landscape. He stressed the necessity of making tough decisions to unlock Nigeria’s potential and avoid dire consequences.
In his address, “It’s Time To Speed Up Our Prosperity Quest,” Shettima conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of unity in addressing the nation’s economic challenges. He highlighted the strategic importance of securing arable lands from violence to rejuvenate the nation’s economic vitality.
Shettima also pointed out that while economic theories might predict the nation’s transitional phase, the average citizen’s concerns, such as the cost of essential food items, are more immediate. He called for NEC members to focus on decisions that resonate with the daily lives of Nigerians.
The meeting also covered updates on oil theft prevention, economic matters, and the health sector, emphasising the need for improved governance and accountability to deliver quality health care to all Nigerians. Additionally, the NEC is preparing for the 2024 flood season, focusing on mitigation and response strategies to protect the nation and its citizens.
Editorial:
As the National Economic Council (NEC) unveils its latest initiative to secure food affordability and tackle the broader economic challenges, it’s clear that a multifaceted approach is being adopted. The introduction of Agro-Rangers and the strategic release of food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve are commendable steps towards stabilising the market and ensuring that the backbone of our economy—agriculture—remains robust and secure.
The emphasis on collaboration between the federal government and state governors to embrace modern agricultural practices and the potential establishment of state police to protect our farmers are pivotal moves. These actions aim to enhance productivity and ensure the safety of our food sources against the backdrop of security challenges.
However, the success of these initiatives hinges on their execution and the ability to address the root causes of our economic woes. The call to action against the dollarisation of locally produced commodities is a step in the right direction, highlighting the need to insulate our agricultural sector from volatile global markets.
The Vice President’s message underscores a critical juncture for Nigeria. Our economic policies must evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world, requiring bold and innovative solutions. The focus on tangible outcomes for the average Nigerian is a reminder that the ultimate goal of economic policy should be to improve the lives of all citizens, not just to achieve abstract economic indicators.
As we embark on this journey towards economic revitalisation, we must remain vigilant and adaptable. The challenges ahead are significant, but we can navigate towards a prosperous future with a united front and a clear vision. Our collective efforts must aim to avert an economic implosion and lay the groundwork for sustainable growth and prosperity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest producers of agricultural products, yet it faces significant challenges in food security due to various factors, including insecurity and inadequate infrastructure.
- The concept of Agro-Rangers is unique to Nigeria and is designed to protect agricultural investments and boost confidence among farmers in conflict-prone areas.
- Fertiliser plays a crucial role in agricultural productivity, yet Africa contributes to only a tiny fraction of global fertiliser consumption.
- The dollarisation of local commodities is a phenomenon where local goods are priced in dollars rather than the local currency, affecting affordability and economic stability.
- Strategic food reserves are used worldwide to manage food security, stabilise prices, and respond to emergencies, showcasing the importance of such measures in national economic planning.