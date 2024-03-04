NECA Opposes New Expatriate Levy, Cites Investment Concerns

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has vehemently opposed the Federal Ministry of Interior’s newly introduced expatriate employment levy, cautioning that it could significantly deter foreign investment in Nigeria. The levy, which ranges from $10,000 to $15,000 for employers of expatriates, is seen as contradictory to the Federal Government’s efforts to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) amidst ongoing fiscal and monetary reforms.
Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, NECA’s Director-General, criticized the levy as exploitative and potentially hindering economic growth, especially when Nigeria is actively courting FDI. He highlighted the critical need for skill development and employment generation but argued that the levy could lead to economic and socio-labour distortions, exacerbating unemployment and business losses.
NECA raised legal concerns regarding the levy’s imposition without proper legislative backing, citing the Nigerian Constitution, Immigration Act, and Local Content Act, which already address the objectives purportedly aimed by the Expatriate Employment Handbook. Oyerinde stressed that any tax or levy must be supported by an Act of the National Assembly to be deemed legal.
Oyerinde pointed out the redundancy of the levy, given existing legislation that covers the intended objectives of the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL) Handbook. He warned that the levy’s implementation could disrupt ongoing reforms and negatively impact Nigerians working as expatriates abroad through reciprocal measures.
NECA urged the government to strengthen regulatory frameworks and adopt fiscal incentives to improve the investment climate rather than imposing additional levies that could stifle business growth and deter investment.
Editorial:
The introduction of the expatriate employment levy by the Federal Ministry of Interior has sparked a necessary debate on the balance between generating revenue and fostering a conducive environment for investment and economic growth. NECA’s opposition to the levy underscores a broader concern within the business community about policies that may inadvertently stifle the growth they are meant to promote.
We believe that while the government’s intention to develop local skills and generate revenue is valid, the approach must be carefully calibrated to avoid counterproductive outcomes. The imposition of hefty levies on employers of expatriates at this juncture could deter the foreign investment that Nigeria desperately needs to stimulate its economy and create jobs.
The legal and regulatory concerns raised by NECA highlight the importance of due process and legislative backing in implementing new policies. It is imperative that any new levy or tax introduced by the government is grounded in apparent legal authority and aligns with existing laws and regulations.
As Nigeria seeks to navigate its economic challenges, it should focus on creating a stable, attractive, and competitive business environment. This includes fiscal reforms, regulatory clarity, and consistency, essential for building investor confidence.
Moving forward, we advocate for a collaborative approach involving dialogue and engagement between the government and the private sector. Together, they can explore alternative revenue generation and skills development strategies that do not burden businesses or compromise the nation’s investment appeal.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and one of the continent’s top destinations for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
- The expatriate employment levy ranges from $10,000 to $15,000, depending on the category of expatriate employees.
- The Nigerian Constitution requires that an Act of the National Assembly back any tax, duty, fee, or levy imposition.
- The Local Content Act aims to increase indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry, among other sectors, by prescribing minimum thresholds for using local services and materials.
- The ease of doing business in a country is a critical factor investors consider when deciding where to allocate their resources.