NESG and OPS Outline Key Steps for Nigeria’s Economic Revival

The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), and other Organized Private Sector (OPS) members have laid out essential priorities for the successful implementation of the Federal Government’s economic revival roadmap.
These priorities include setting specific national targets for each of the eight focus areas, fine-tuning policies, and ensuring strong inter-ministerial coordination.
The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, revealed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had identified eight priority areas with specific targets for the next three years.
These areas encompass food security, poverty eradication, economic growth, job creation, and more.
NESG emphasized the need for specific national targets for each priority area. The group also advised that the implementation should commence with policy adjustments and institutional repositioning within the next three months.
NECA lauded the eight-point agenda but stressed the importance of strong coordination among ministries. The organization also highlighted the need for partnership with the Organized Private Sector for the agenda’s success.
Editorial
The unveiling of the eight-point agenda by the Federal Government, endorsed by NESG and NECA, marks a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s economic future. However, the roadmap is only as good as its execution.
The emphasis on setting specific national targets is commendable, but these must be realistic and achievable within the set timeframe.
The call for strong inter-ministerial coordination is not just a suggestion; it’s a necessity. Past administrations have been marred by a lack of coordination, leading to policy misalignments and ineffective implementation.
This time must be different.
Moreover, the role of the Organized Private Sector cannot be overstated. As NECA rightly pointed out, about 60% of the eight-point agenda will require input from the private sector.
Therefore, creating an environment conducive for private sector participation is crucial.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with a GDP of $514 billion as of 2021.
- The country has one of the youngest populations in the world, with a median age of 18.1 years.
- Nigeria is the 12th largest producer of petroleum in the world.
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange is one of the largest in Africa, with a market capitalization of over $40 billion.
- Agriculture employs about 30% of the population and contributes 24% to the GDP.