NGX Group CEO Envisages Return of Foreign Investors Amidst New Administration Policies

Oscar Onyema, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Group, is confident that foreign investors will return to the Nigerian capital market given the new government’s policy direction.
Onyema voiced this optimism at the International Court of Arbitration Africa Conference on International Arbitration in Lagos.
According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural speech and readiness to eliminate fuel subsidies, consolidate exchange rates, and ensure investors and foreign businesses can repatriate dividends and profits will likely incentivize investment inflow.
Onyema noted, “All these comments are the right noise for money. Money goes to the least resistant places where it can get the best risk-adjusted returns without unnecessary hassles because there is competition across the globe.”
He commented on the trend over the past eight years, stating,
“There has been an outflow of foreign portfolio investments predominantly, but with these policy changes, you can begin to understand why we are very optimistic that these flows will come back, and with it, attract additional flows.”
Foreign transactions on the NGX have dropped by 38.47 per cent, from N616 billion in 2007 to N379 billion by the end of 2022, primarily due to forex exchange constraints in Nigeria.
However, Lamido Yuguda, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, hopes these market challenges will be addressed. Yuguda said during the last Nigerian Capital Market Committee meeting,
“This is a situation that is not permanent, we expect the foreign exchange situation in their country to substantially improve. There are a lot of economic developments in the country today that are actually laying the foundation for a much more vibrant foreign exchange in the country.”
Editorial
Reviving Foreign Investment in Nigeria’s Capital Market: A Path Forward
The optimism expressed by NGX Group CEO Oscar Onyema about the return of foreign investors to Nigeria’s capital market is a strong signal. It underscores the potential impact of recent policy initiatives by President Bola Tinubu’s administration on the investment climate.
Removing fuel subsidies, consolidating exchange rates, and easing the repatriation of profits can boost investor confidence. Such policies are expected to simplify operations, minimize risks, and maximize returns for foreign businesses.
However, as we anticipate this positive change, it’s crucial to remember that these reforms, while necessary, are not sufficient on their own. A more comprehensive approach to economic development, encompassing a robust regulatory framework and sound macroeconomic policies, is needed to ensure sustainable growth in foreign investment.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) is Africa’s leading integrated market infrastructure. It provides a comprehensive range of services, from listing and trading securities to licensing, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more.
- Foreign portfolio investment is when investors buy securities from another country, such as stocks or bonds. Foreign portfolio investment aims to gain a return on investment, and it’s a common way for individuals and businesses to invest abroad.