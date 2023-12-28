Niger State Governor Approves N613.2 Billion Budget for 2024

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has officially signed the state’s 2024 budget, amounting to N613.2 billion, into law. This significant step came just hours after the state assembly passed the budget. Governor Bago emphasised the importance of this budget, assuring residents of its thorough implementation in line with the state’s developmental goals.
During the signing ceremony, Governor Bago expressed his gratitude to the legislators for their swift action in passing the Appropriation Bill, describing it as unprecedented. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to maintaining a solid partnership with the legislative arm, highlighting plans to complete the Legislative quarters at the three-arm zone within the next three months to provide suitable accommodation for them.
Governor Bago also stressed the importance of accountability and oversight in governance. He warned that any heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) who fail to present themselves for scrutiny before the Legislature would face dismissal. “Legislature and its sanctity must be protected. For the government to do well, somebody must criticise and scrutinise its activities. We should leave our books open in the Spirit of accountability,” he stated.
The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, noted that the budget size was increased by N720 million to address critical areas essential for realising the “New Niger” agenda. He commended the Planning Commission for involving the Legislature in the budget process, facilitating its quick passage.
Sarkin-Daji assured the governor of the Legislature’s unwavering support and shared commitment to realising the vision for a “New Niger.” The 2024 budget, tagged “Budget of the future,” was initially presented to the state assembly by Governor Bago on December 19, 2023, with a promise from the Speaker to ensure its passage by December 27, 2023.
Editorial:
We, as advocates for effective governance and fiscal responsibility, view the recent signing of the N613.2 billion budget for 2024 by Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago as a commendable step towards the state’s development. The swift passage of the budget by the state assembly and the subsequent signing into law reflect a commendable level of efficiency and cooperation between the executive and legislative branches of the state government.
The increase in the budget size to cater for critical areas necessary for the “New Niger” agenda demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to addressing the state’s needs. This budget must be implemented effectively, focusing on transparency and accountability to ensure the funds are used to achieve the intended developmental goals.
Governor Bago’s emphasis on the importance of the legislative arm’s oversight function is a positive sign of his commitment to accountability in governance. The warning to MDAs about the consequences of failing to comply with legislative scrutiny is a clear message that accountability and transparency are non-negotiable in his administration.
As the state embarks on this new fiscal year, it is crucial that all stakeholders, including government officials, civil society, and the citizens, play their part in ensuring the successful implementation of the budget. Monitoring and evaluation mechanisms should be strengthened to track the progress of projects and initiatives funded by the budget.
The signing of the 2024 budget into law is not just a procedural milestone; it is an opportunity for Niger State to embark on a path of sustainable development and improved public service delivery. We hope that this budget will be a catalyst for positive change, bringing about improved infrastructure, economic growth, and enhanced quality of life for the people of Niger State.
Did You Know?
- Niger State is the largest state in Nigeria by land area, covering approximately 76,363 square kilometres.
- The state is named after the River Niger, one of Africa’s major rivers, which flows through the western part of the state.
- Agriculture is a significant part of Niger State’s economy, with the state being a major producer of crops like rice, maise, and soya beans in Nigeria.
- The state is home to the Kainji National Park, one of the largest national parks in West Africa, which includes the Kainji Lake, a reservoir created by the Kainji Dam.
- Niger State has a rich cultural heritage, with numerous ethnic groups, including the Nupe, Gbagyi, Kamuku, Kambari, Dukawa, and Koro, each with its unique traditions and festivals.