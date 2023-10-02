Nigeria Aims for $5bn in Startup Funding by 2027

Nigeria is laying out a strategy to boost the annual funding for startups to $5bn by 2027. This initiative was unveiled by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.
He presented this plan in a document named ‘Accelerating our Collective Prosperity through Technical Efficiency: A Strategic Plan for the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy’.
Dr. Tijani emphasised the importance of innovation, entrepreneurship, and capital access in the modern tech world. The ministry’s primary goal is to foster the growth of startups, especially those crafting solutions for vital economic sectors.
The minister acknowledged the significance of patient capital for startups. He expressed the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the local availability of such capital. The aim is to cultivate an environment where startups can secure the necessary funding to prosper locally.
This also encourages startups to establish their base within Nigeria. To gauge the success of this plan, the ministry aims to see a 50% annual increase in capital raised by Nigerian tech startups. This should escalate from approximately $1bn in 2022 to $5bn by 2027.
In 2022, Nigerian startups managed to secure $1.2bn amidst a funding scarcity. This data comes from Africa The Big Deal, an African funding data insight firm. In the same year, African startups amassed $5.4bn, as reported by Briter Bridges.
Dr Tijani also revealed plans for the ministry to set up a dynamic sandbox environment. This will motivate and empower innovators to devise unique solutions for sectors that currently have minimal tech innovation exposure.
The country’s vision is to boost the domiciliation of local tech startups from less than 1% to 25% by 2027. This will enhance their contribution to the economy. Dr Tijani believes that the fusion of a robust digital economy and Nigeria’s innovative youth offers a golden chance to navigate towards prosperity, inclusivity, and global significance.
Touching on Artificial Intelligence (AI), he mentioned that AI will herald a new age of tech and economic metamorphosis in the upcoming two decades. Nigeria must craft a comprehensive national strategy to tap into AI’s potential inclusively and responsibly. The country also has ambitions to generate over 50,000 jobs in the AI sector in the forthcoming years.
Editorial
We find ourselves at the cusp of a digital revolution, and Nigeria is positioning itself to be at the forefront. The ambitious plan to elevate startup funding to $5bn by 2027 is not just a testament to the country’s faith in its startups but also a reflection of the global shift towards a digital-first economy.
The emphasis on patient capital is particularly commendable. Startups often require time to find their footing, and patient capital allows them this luxury. By focusing on this, Nigeria is sending a clear message: it’s not about quick returns but sustainable growth.
The sandbox environment initiative is another step in the right direction. By providing a safe space for innovators to test and refine their solutions, the country is fostering a culture of innovation and experimentation. This is crucial for a nation that aims to be a tech powerhouse in the coming years.
However, while these plans are commendable, their execution will be the real test. Infrastructure, education, and regulatory support will play pivotal roles in ensuring these goals are met. It’s not just about pouring money into the sector but creating an ecosystem where startups can thrive.
We urge those in power to ensure that these plans don’t remain on paper but are translated into tangible actions.
