Nigeria Leads in World Bank Loans, Spends $441bn on Debt Service

A new report from the World Bank reveals that Nigeria and other developing countries have spent approximately $441 billion on debt servicing over the past 40 years. In 2022, Nigeria topped the list of recipients of fresh loans from the World Bank, receiving $2.9 billion, followed closely by Tanzania with $2.7 billion.
The International Debt Report for 2023, which provided these figures, indicates that Nigeria’s external debt to the World Bank stood at $14.51 billion as of June 30, 2023. This information aligns with data from the Debt Management Office.
The World Bank’s statement accompanying the report highlighted the risks faced by the poorest countries due to the surge in global interest rates. The report noted that developing countries had spent a record $443.5 billion in 2022 to service their external public and publicly guaranteed debt. This rise in borrowing costs has diverted resources from essential areas such as education, health, and the environment.
Debt-service payments, which include principal and interest, increased by five per cent over the previous year for all developing countries. The 75 countries eligible to borrow from the World Bank’s International Development Association, which supports the poorest countries, paid a record $88.9 billion in debt-servicing costs in 2022.
The report also highlighted the quadrupling of interest payments by these countries over the past decade, reaching an all-time high of $23.6 billion in 2022. It projected that debt-servicing costs for the 24 poorest countries could increase by as much as 39% in 2023 and 2024.
The World Bank warned that rising interest rates have made all developing nations more vulnerable to debt, with more sovereign defaults in the last three years than in the previous two decades. Approximately 60% of low-income countries are currently in or at high risk of debt distress.
The report also pointed out the impact of a stronger US dollar on debt service payments for developing countries, making it more expensive to make payments. The World Bank Group’s Chief Economist and Senior Vice President, Indermit Gill, emphasized the need for quick and coordinated action by debtor governments, creditors, and multilateral financial institutions to avoid another lost decade.
Editorial:
The recent World Bank report, highlighting Nigeria’s leading position in receiving fresh loans and the staggering $441 billion spent on debt servicing by developing countries, paints a concerning picture of the global debt landscape. This situation underscores the precarious financial position many developing nations, including Nigeria, face.
The surge in global interest rates and the increasing debt burden pose a significant challenge to these countries. The diversion of resources from critical sectors like education and health to service debts is alarming. It not only hampers the development of these nations but also jeopardizes their future economic stability.
The quadrupling of interest payments over the past decade clearly indicates the growing financial strain on the world’s poorest countries. The projected increase in debt-servicing costs for the coming years further exacerbates this strain, potentially leading to a cycle of debt dependency that is difficult to break.
The World Bank’s warning about the vulnerability of developing nations to debt crises is a call to action. Debtor governments, private and official creditors, and multilateral financial institutions must collaborate in finding sustainable solutions. This collaboration should create transparency, improve debt sustainability tools, and establish swifter restructuring arrangements.
Nigeria’s situation demands a strategic reassessment of its borrowing and debt management policies. The country must balance its immediate financial needs with long-term fiscal sustainability. This balance is crucial to avoid falling into a debt trap that could hinder economic growth and development.
As the world grapples with economic uncertainties, it is more important than ever for developing countries to adopt prudent fiscal policies and explore innovative financing mechanisms. The goal should be to achieve economic growth without compromising financial stability and the well-being of future generations.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s external debt has grown significantly over the past decade, with China being one of the major lenders.
- The World Bank is one of the two major international financial institutions, the other being the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
- Debt servicing is the payment of interest and principal on a loan and is a significant part of many countries’ national budgets.
- The International Development Association (IDA) is part of the World Bank that helps the world’s poorest countries by providing loans and grants for programs that boost economic growth and reduce inequalities.
- Debt sustainability is crucial in international finance, referring to a country’s ability to meet its debt obligations without requiring debt relief or accumulating arrears.