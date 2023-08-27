Nigeria Loses 400K Barrels of Oil Daily Despite Security

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, reveals that Nigeria continues to lose 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily. This loss occurs despite ongoing efforts to curb oil theft and vandalism.
Ribadu led a presidential delegation to inspect oil facilities in Abia and Rivers states. He stated that these activities negatively impact the nation’s economy and contribute to the rising cost of living.
“Nigeria has the capacity to produce 2 million barrels of crude daily,” Ribadu said. “However, we produce less than 1.6 million barrels due to theft and vandalism.”
The value of the lost oil is approximately $4 million per day. Ribadu emphasized that this loss severely affects the Naira’s value and the country’s overall economic health.
President Bola Tinubu’s administration is taking steps to address this issue. Ribadu called for a united front to end attacks on the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure.
Editorial
The revelation by the National Security Adviser that Nigeria is losing 400,000 barrels of oil daily is alarming. This situation is untenable and requires immediate, decisive action.
Oil theft and pipeline vandalism are not new issues, but the scale of the problem has reached a critical point. These activities deplete national resources and have a cascading effect on the economy.
The government’s efforts to curb this menace have been insufficient. More robust measures, including technological solutions and community engagement, are urgently needed.
The economic implications are far-reaching. The continuous loss of oil revenue weakens the Naira and exacerbates the cost of living for ordinary Nigerians.
It’s time for a multi-pronged approach that involves not just government agencies but also local communities and international partners. Anything short of this will continue to drain Nigeria’s lifeblood.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and ranks 11th in the world.
- The Niger Delta region accounts for over 90% of Nigeria’s oil production.
- Oil revenue constitutes over 80% of Nigeria’s total revenue.
- Corrupt officials and security personnel often facilitate oil theft in Nigeria.
- The Niger Delta is home to the Ogoni people, who have been fighting for environmental justice due to oil pollution.