Nigeria Rakes in N2 Trillion in Taxes from Global Tech Giants

Foreign companies like Google, Netflix, and Facebook operating in Nigeria have contributed over N1.98 trillion in taxes to the Federal Government’s coffers in the span of 15 months.
This sum includes both Company Income Tax (CIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT), as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics.
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) imposes a 30% CIT on company profits and a 7.5% VAT on goods and services.
The tax revenue comes after the Federal Government’s 2020 initiative to tax foreign digital service providers offering services to Nigerians and earning revenue in Naira.
The Companies Income Tax (Significant Economic Presence) Order, 2020, aimed to tax foreign entities with a significant economic presence in Nigeria.
The regulation applies to companies with an income of N25 million or equivalent in other currencies from Nigeria in a year.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s successful collection of over N1.98 trillion in taxes from foreign tech giants like Google, Netflix, and Facebook is a monumental achievement.
It reflects the government’s proactive approach to tap into the digital economy and diversify its revenue streams.
However, the real challenge lies in the effective utilization of these funds for the betterment of the Nigerian populace.
The government should ensure transparency in the allocation of these revenues, directing them towards infrastructural development, healthcare, and education.
Furthermore, the FIRS must continue to enforce compliance and adapt its tax policies to the ever-evolving digital landscape.
Failure to do so could result in a loss of public trust and a missed opportunity to capitalize on a significant revenue stream.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with a GDP of over $477 billion as of 2022.
- The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) was established in 1943 and is responsible for assessing, collecting, and accounting for tax and other revenues accruing to the Federal Government.
- The digital economy was expected to generate $88 billion for Nigeria by 2021.
- Google opened its first African Artificial Intelligence lab in Ghana, not Nigeria, despite Nigeria’s larger tech ecosystem.
- The Companies Income Tax (Significant Economic Presence) Order, 2020, was an amendment to the Finance Act of 2019, aiming to tax foreign entities with a significant economic presence in Nigeria.