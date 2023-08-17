Nigeria Ranks Second Globally in Malnutrition, Reveals USAID Survey

A recent survey by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has placed Nigeria with the second-highest malnutrition rate globally.
Anne Patterson, the Director of USAID Mission, shared this information during the Trade Fair for Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods and Other Life-Saving Nutrition Commodities held in Abuja.
Drawing from the 2021 Food Consumption and Micronutrients Survey, Patterson highlighted that severe acute malnutrition in Nigerian children has risen from seven to 12 per cent in the past five years.
This alarming statistic means Nigeria is the second country with the most prevalent malnutrition.
Shockingly, only 2.8 per cent of these malnourished children received treatment with ready-to-use therapeutic foods (RUTF) last year.
Patterson acknowledged the local production of RUTF by companies like Ariel Foods, Emzor-Foods, DABS, and Nutri-K.
She emphasised that these firms meet international standards, proving Nigeria’s capability to produce such essential commodities.
She further stated that addressing malnutrition is pivotal for enhancing health, education, and economic development.
Patterson revealed a recent partnership between USAID and Emzor Food and Beverages to establish a medical-grade groundnut paste processing facility.
She urged state governments to ensure consistent access to RUTF and other vital nutrition commodities for their citizens.
Editorial:
The revelation of Nigeria’s position as the second-highest in global malnutrition rates is deeply concerning.
Such statistics reflect the health challenges faced by the nation’s children and indicate potential long-term impacts on the country’s socio-economic development.
While it’s commendable that local firms are stepping up to produce RUTF, the fact that a mere 2.8 per cent of malnourished children received this life-saving treatment is alarming.
This gap underscores the need for more significant investments in health infrastructure and public awareness campaigns.
Furthermore, partnerships like the one between USAID and Emzor Food and Beverages are steps in the right direction.
However, it’s crucial for both the federal and state governments to take proactive measures.
Addressing malnutrition requires a multi-faceted approach, encompassing healthcare, education, and economic policies.
Did You Know?
- Severe acute malnutrition can have long-term effects on children, impacting their cognitive development and overall health.
- Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF) are crucial in treating malnourished children, offering them a chance at recovery.
- Local production of RUTF addresses the malnutrition crisis and boosts the nation’s economy.
- Malnutrition can result from inadequate food intake and diseases that reduce the body’s ability to absorb nutrients.
- Collaborative efforts between governments, NGOs, and the private sector can significantly impact the fight against malnutrition.