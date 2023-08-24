Nigeria Sees Unemployment Rate Dip to 4.1% in Early 2023

Nigeria’s unemployment rate has fallen to 4.1% in the first quarter of 2023, down from 5.3% in the last quarter of 2022. This information comes from a National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report.
The NBS has improved its data collection methods per International Labour Organisation guidelines. About 76.7% of working-age Nigerians were employed in some capacity in Q1 2023.
Underemployment, defined as those working less than 40 hours a week but willing to work more, stood at 12.2%. This was most common among women, young people, and those in rural areas.
The rate of informal employment among Nigerians was 92.6% in Q1 2023. The NBS noted that most Nigerians are either self-employed or engaged in farming.
Editorial:
A Closer Look at Nigeria’s Declining Unemployment Rate
The recent drop in Nigeria’s unemployment rate is a positive development but warrants a deeper analysis. While the numbers are encouraging, they don’t tell the whole story.
The high rate of informal employment suggests that many Nigerians are engaged in low-paying, unstable jobs. This critical issue needs to be addressed to ensure sustainable economic growth.
The underemployment rate also indicates that a significant portion of the workforce is not fully utilized. This is especially true for women and young people, who comprise many of the underemployed population.
Policymakers should focus on creating more stable, well-paying jobs to capitalize on this decline in unemployment truly. This will improve individual livelihoods and contribute to national economic stability.
Did You Know?
- The International Labour Organisation sets international standards for labour statistics, including unemployment rates.
- Underemployment is often a hidden issue that doesn’t show up in standard unemployment statistics.
- Informal employment can include a range of jobs, from street vending to small-scale farming.
- Nigeria has a young population, with a median age of around 18 years.
- The concept of “working poor” refers to employed people who still live in poverty.