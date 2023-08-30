Nigeria Suffers N1.9 Trillion Revenue Loss from Oil Theft in July

Nigeria faced a staggering N1.9 trillion loss in revenue due to crude oil theft in July, as revealed by an analysis conducted by The PUNCH. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, disclosed this information while leading a presidential delegation to inspect oil and gas facilities in Abia and Rivers State.
Ribadu stated that Nigeria loses 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily due to theft and pipeline vandalism. He added that the nation can produce 2 million barrels of crude oil daily but is currently producing less than 1.6 million barrels.
The loss is not just financial; it also impacts communities and the nation. Ribadu lamented the actions of a few individuals who stole common resources and caused significant loss to the nation.
Data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed that Nigeria’s crude oil production in July was one million barrels per day. The country’s crude grade, Bonny Light, was sold for $80 per barrel in July, with an exchange rate of N777/$1.
Professor Sheriffdeen Tella, an economist at Olabisi Onabanjo University, warned that the economic outlook for Nigeria remains bleak unless improvements are made in crude oil production.
Editorial
The N1.9 trillion loss in revenue due to oil theft is a crisis that demands immediate attention. It’s not just a financial setback; it’s a national security issue that undermines the country’s economic stability.
The loss of 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily is a significant blow to a nation that relies heavily on oil revenues.
The government must ramp up efforts to curb this menace. Enhanced security measures around oil and gas facilities are a start but not enough.
There needs to be a comprehensive strategy that includes technological solutions, community engagement, and stricter offender penalties.
Moreover, the role of international cooperation cannot be overstated. Oil theft is often a transnational crime that requires a coordinated international response.
Nigeria must work closely with its neighbours and international partners to tackle this issue effectively.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa, accounting for over 25% of the continent’s crude oil output.
- Oil and gas account for about 90% of Nigeria’s export earnings.
- The Niger Delta region, where most of Nigeria’s oil reserves are located, has been a hotspot for oil theft and militancy.
- Nigeria has lost an estimated $400 billion to oil theft since the 1960s.
- The country aims to increase crude oil production to 3 million barrels daily by 2023.