Nigerian Companies Boost Salaries by N4.6 Trillion Amid Economic Strain

In response to soaring inflation, Nigerian companies have increased their employees’ salaries by 18.35% to N29.45 trillion in the first half of 2023. This significant rise, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in their ‘Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report (Expenditure and Income Approach): Q1, Q2,’ marks a jump from N24.88 trillion in the first half of 2022. This salary hike coincides with deteriorating economic conditions, with workers facing escalating prices and a higher cost of living.
The NBS detailed that in the first and second quarters of 2023, employee compensation grew by 15.08% and 19.41% respectively in real terms year-on-year. These rates surpassed those recorded in the first and second quarters of 2022, which were 6.48% and 3.93% respectively. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, there was a 3.33% fall in Q1 and an 11.25% growth in Q2 of 2023. The NBS defines employee compensation as the total remuneration, in cash or kind, payable by employers for work done, including direct social transfers like sickness benefits, educational grants, and pensions.
During the same period, firms, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), increased their operating surplus to N67.56 trillion, up 11.93% from N60.36 trillion in the first half of 2022. The NBS explains that operating surplus is the profit remaining after costs are covered, including the profit of self-employed individuals.
The backdrop of this salary increase is record-high inflation and the removal of fuel subsidies, which has weakened Nigerians’ purchasing power and exacerbated poverty. By the end of the period under review, inflation had risen to 22.79%, up from 18.60% in June 2022. The World Bank had warned in 2022 that Nigeria’s increasing inflation had eroded the N30,000 minimum wage by 55%, pushing an estimated five million people into poverty. The World Bank’s Chief Economist for Nigeria, Alex Sienaert, highlighted that the real minimum wage in 2022, after adjusting for inflation, was N19,355, a significant drop from $82 in 2019 to $26. He also noted that four million Nigerians were pushed into poverty between January and May 2023 due to the loss of purchasing power from high inflation.
Editorial
The recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics on the substantial increase in employee compensation by Nigerian companies is a reflection of the complex economic challenges facing the nation. While the increase in salaries is a positive step towards mitigating the impact of inflation on workers, it also underscores the broader economic difficulties that continue to plague Nigeria.
We believe that addressing the root causes of inflation and economic instability should be a priority for the Nigerian government. The salary increases, though necessary, are merely a band-aid solution to a deeper economic malaise. The government must implement policies that tackle inflation at its core, such as diversifying the economy, improving infrastructure, and encouraging investment in key sectors.
The government’s role in stabilizing the economy extends beyond policy formulation. It includes ensuring that the policies are effectively implemented and that they yield tangible results for the average Nigerian. The removal of fuel subsidies, while a tough decision, is a step towards economic realism. However, it must be accompanied by measures that cushion the impact on the most vulnerable segments of society.
The salary increases by Nigerian companies are a necessary response to the current economic situation. However, they highlight the need for more comprehensive and long-term economic strategies. The government’s focus should be on creating a stable and conducive environment for businesses to thrive, which in turn will lead to sustainable economic growth and improved living standards for all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s inflation rate reached a peak of 47.56% in January 1996, one of the highest ever recorded in the country’s history.
- The Nigerian Naira was introduced in 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 Naira = 1 pound.
- Nigeria’s economy is heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for about 90% of its export earnings and over half of its government revenue.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and began operations in 1959, playing a crucial role in the country’s monetary policy and economic stability.
- Nigeria’s informal sector is significant, contributing about 65% of its Gross Domestic Product and providing employment for the majority of its workforce.