Nigerian Manufacturers Contribute N900bn in Taxes in Nine Months

The manufacturing sector in Nigeria has contributed a substantial N900.8 billion in company income tax (CIT) and value-added tax (VAT) during the first nine months of 2023. This significant financial input was revealed in the CIT and VAT quarterly reports published by the National Bureau of Statistics.
In the first quarter of 2023, the manufacturing sector paid N62.9 billion as CIT and N129.2 billion as VAT. The second quarter saw an increase, with manufacturers paying N151.7 billion in VAT (a 17% rise from the first quarter) and N262.7 billion in CIT. By the third quarter, VAT payments from the sector amounted to N138.3 billion, while CIT remittances were N155.7 billion. This amounted to N419 billion in VAT and N481 billion in CIT, totalling N900.8 billion in the first nine months of the year.
The manufacturing sector emerged as the most heavily taxed during this period, surpassing other sectors like Financial Services and Information Communication Technology. The Manufacturer Association of Nigeria has frequently raised concerns about the burden of multiple taxes on its members, noting that manufacturers are subject to over 30 different taxes, levies, and fees at federal, state, and local government levels.
In its Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index, MAN highlighted that despite the significant increase in the country’s debt profile by over 410% in the last eight years, the manufacturing sector continues to grapple with challenges such as infrastructure decay, forex scarcity, credit crunch, and naira depreciation.
Editorial:
The revelation that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector has contributed a staggering N900.8 billion in taxes in just nine months of 2023 is a testament to its robustness and critical role in the nation’s economy. This contribution, comprising both company income tax and value-added tax, underscores the sector’s significance as a significant contributor to national revenue.
However, this impressive tax contribution also brings to light the challenges faced by manufacturers in Nigeria. As pointed out by the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria, the burden of multiple taxes is a significant concern. The fact that manufacturers are subject to over 30 different taxes and levies reflects a complex and perhaps overbearing tax regime that could stifle the growth and competitiveness of the sector.
The issues highlighted by MAN in its Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index, such as infrastructure decay, forex scarcity, and the impact of the country’s increasing debt profile, further compound the challenges manufacturers face. These factors affect the operational efficiency of manufacturing firms and their ability to compete in a global market.
As Nigeria continues to navigate its economic landscape, policymakers must consider the implications of the current tax regime on the manufacturing sector. A more streamlined and supportive tax environment could enhance the sector’s productivity and economic contribution.
Addressing the infrastructural and financial challenges faced by manufacturers is essential. Investments in infrastructure, reforms in the forex market, and supportive financial policies could go a long way in bolstering the sector’s growth and sustainability.
While the manufacturing sector’s significant tax contribution is commendable, creating a more conducive environment for the sector to thrive is imperative. This approach will benefit manufacturers and contribute to Nigeria’s broader economic development and prosperity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s manufacturing sector is diverse, encompassing food and beverages, textiles, and automotive assembly.
- The sector contributes significantly to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), showcasing its importance to the national economy.
- Nigeria has several industrial zones and parks to boost manufacturing activities and attract foreign investment.
- The Nigerian government has implemented policies encouraging local manufacturing, including the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan.
- The challenges manufacturers face in Nigeria, such as power shortages and infrastructural deficits, have been critical focus areas for government and industry stakeholders.