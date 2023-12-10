Nigerian Vice-President Acknowledges Public Ire Over Soaring Living Costs

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has acknowledged the growing discontent among Nigerians towards government officials due to the escalating cost of living. This admission came during a speech at the Executive Intelligence Management Course 16 graduation ceremony in Abuja, organised by the National Institute for Security Studies. Shettima’s statement marks the first time a senior government official has openly recognised the severe economic hardship in the country since President Bola Tinubu’s administration began on May 29, 2023.
The economic challenges have been exacerbated by several government decisions, including the removal of the petrol subsidy, which led to a significant increase in petrol prices, and the decision to allow the naira’s exchange rate to float freely. These policies have contributed to a steep depreciation of the naira and a surge in inflation, affecting the prices of goods and services and the overall cost of living.
Shettima observed a shift in public sentiment, noting that the poor view the elite with contempt rather than admiration, a change from past attitudes. He emphasised the need for improved governance and job creation to curb the country’s rising insecurity and discontent. The Vice-President also called for patience and support for President Tinubu’s efforts to reposition Nigeria.
Additionally, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, spoke at the event, highlighting plans to produce unmanned aerial vehicles and AK-47s to reduce reliance on foreign weapons. Bichi stressed the importance of converting hostilities into jobs, particularly in conflict-prone areas like Plateau and Kaduna states, and urged Nigerians to avoid disparaging their leaders.
Editorial
Addressing the Economic Discontent in Nigeria: A Call for Action
The recent acknowledgement by Vice-President Kashim Shettima of the widespread anger among Nigerians towards government officials over the rising cost of living is a significant moment in our nation’s history. It reflects a growing awareness within the government of the urgent need to address the country’s economic challenges.
Since President Bola Tinubu’s administration took office, the economic decisions have had far-reaching impacts. The removal of petrol subsidies and the free-floating naira have led to a sharp price increase and a significant devaluation of the currency. While perhaps necessary for long-term economic stability, these policies have placed an immediate and heavy burden on the average Nigerian.
The shift in public sentiment from admiration to contempt towards the elite clearly indicates the growing divide between the government and its citizens. This discontent is not just about economic hardship; it’s about a perceived disconnect between the government’s policies and the people’s daily struggles.
To bridge this gap, the government must prioritise policies that directly alleviate the economic burdens of its citizens. This includes stabilising the economy, creating jobs, and ensuring that the nation’s wealth is used to improve the lives of all Nigerians, not just a privileged few.
The government’s efforts to reposition the country must be transparent and inclusive. The people of Nigeria need to feel that they are part of the process, that their voices are heard, and that their concerns are being addressed. This requires open communication and genuine engagement with the public.
The government’s recognition of the economic discontent among Nigerians is a crucial first step. However, it must be followed by decisive actions that demonstrate a commitment to improving the lives of all Nigerians. Only then can we hope to restore trust and build a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria.
