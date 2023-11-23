Nigerians’ Spending on Food and Household Items Hits N61.08tn

In the first half of 2023, Nigerians spent a staggering N61.08 trillion on food and other household items and services, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This figure represents a 2.85% increase from the N59.39 trillion spent during the same period in 2022, at the current purchasers’ value.
The NBS, in its ‘Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report (Expenditure and Income Approach): Q1, Q2’, stated that household consumption continues to be the largest contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product. In the first and second quarters of 2023, household consumption expenditure grew by -24.95% and 3.30% in real terms, year-on-year. These growth rates were lower than those recorded in the first quarter of 2022 but higher than in the second quarter of 2022.
Household consumption expenditure includes all spending, even imputed expenditure, by resident households on individual consumption goods and services. It accounted for 57.18% and 64.05% of the real Gross Domestic Product at market prices in the first and second quarters of 2023, respectively. This is compared to 78.02% and 63.65% in the corresponding quarters of 2022.
The report also noted that in 2020, real household consumption expenditure declined in the first and second quarters, reflecting the impact of the pandemic. However, from the third quarter of 2020, positive growth rates were recorded due to recovery from the pandemic. Negative growth was observed from the second quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, influenced by rising prices, cash crunch, and worsening economic conditions.
In the first quarter of 2023, Nigeria’s GDP grew by 2.31% on a year-on-year basis, attributed to cash scarcity in the economy. The GDP growth increased slightly to 2.51% in the second quarter.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the significant impact of household spending on Nigeria’s economy. The recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics revealing a substantial N61.08 trillion spent on food and household items in the first half of 2023 is a clear indicator of the country’s economic dynamics.
This increase in household spending, despite the challenging economic conditions, reflects the resilience of Nigerian consumers. However, it also highlights the need for effective economic policies to manage inflation and improve the purchasing power of the average Nigerian.
The fluctuating growth rates in household consumption expenditure underscore the lingering effects of the pandemic and the current economic challenges. The government must implement strategies that bolster economic growth and stabilize the market.
The rise in household spending in Nigeria, amidst economic uncertainties, calls for a balanced approach to policy formulation. Efforts should be directed towards sustaining economic growth, controlling inflation, and enhancing the overall well-being of the populace.
