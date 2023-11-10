Nigeria’s 2023 Budget: N7.76 Trillion Allocated for Salaries and More

In 2023, the Federal Government of Nigeria is set to allocate a substantial N7.76 trillion for various non-debt recurrent costs, including salaries for federal workers and other expenses.
This allocation is based on the initial 2023 budget and the recently signed 2023 supplementary budget. The supplementary budget, amounting to N2.18 trillion, is primarily aimed at covering new expenses, including wage rewards for workers following the removal of the fuel subsidy.
The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, detailed the allocation of funds, with N605 billion earmarked for national defence and security, and N210 billion set aside for wage awards. The defence budget is intended to sustain and accelerate gains in national security, ensuring funds are available to security agencies promptly. Additionally, N300 billion is allocated for the repair of bridges, including the Eko and Third Mainland bridges, and the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of numerous roads nationwide.
The supplementary budget is expected to raise the total non-debt recurrent expenditure of the Federal Government to N7.76 trillion and the capital expenditure to N4.53 trillion. The total budget for 2023, excluding debt servicing, stands at N13.26 trillion. Of the N7.76 trillion budgeted for recurrent expenditure, at least N4.31 trillion (55.54%) will be spent on salaries. In the first three months of 2023, the government has already spent N978.10 billion on salaries, N1.24 trillion on non-debt recurrent expenditure, and N175.45 billion on capital expenditure.
The Federal Government has borrowed N2.30 trillion to finance its budget, and before signing the supplementary budget, it predicted a fiscal deficit of N9.01 trillion for the year.
The rising expenditure costs against falling revenues have been a concern for the government. The Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein, highlighted the need for continuous strategies to increase revenue to meet the expectations of Nigerians, especially in the face of rising expenditures and the current economic reality.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s decision to allocate N7.76 trillion for salaries and other non-debt recurrent costs in 2023 is a significant move that reflects the complexities of Nigeria’s economic landscape. This allocation, which includes a substantial supplementary budget, underscores the challenges faced by the government in balancing its commitments to its workforce and other essential expenditures against a backdrop of declining revenues and economic diversification struggles.
The allocation of N605 billion for national defence and security is a clear indication of the government’s prioritization of national security, a crucial aspect in ensuring the stability and progress of the nation. However, the allocation of N210 billion for wage awards, following the removal of the fuel subsidy, raises questions about the long-term sustainability of such financial commitments in the face of dwindling revenues.
The government’s borrowing of N2.30 trillion to finance its budget, leading to a predicted fiscal deficit of N9.01 trillion, is a matter of concern. It highlights the urgent need for effective strategies to boost revenue generation and reduce reliance on borrowing. The rising costs of expenditures, as noted by the Accountant General, further exacerbate the situation, demanding a more strategic approach to fiscal management.
We believe that the government must focus on diversifying its revenue sources and enhancing its revenue collection mechanisms. This is crucial to reduce the fiscal deficit and ensure a more sustainable economic future. Additionally, there is a need for prudent management of the allocated funds to ensure that they are used effectively and efficiently, particularly in sectors that can stimulate economic growth and development.
While the allocation of N7.76 trillion for salaries and other costs is necessary to meet immediate obligations, the government must also focus on long-term fiscal sustainability. This requires a balanced approach that prioritizes economic diversification, revenue generation, and efficient expenditure management.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Revenue Challenges: Nigeria has historically relied heavily on oil revenues, which are subject to global price fluctuations, impacting the country’s fiscal stability.
- Economic Diversification Efforts: The Nigerian government has been making efforts to diversify its economy, focusing on sectors like agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.
- Public Sector Wage Bill: Nigeria’s public sector wage bill is one of the largest in Africa, reflecting the size of its federal workforce.
- Fuel Subsidy in Nigeria: The fuel subsidy in Nigeria has been a contentious issue, with debates on its economic impact and sustainability.
- Fiscal Deficit Trends: Nigeria has experienced increasing fiscal deficits in recent years, highlighting the challenges in balancing national budgets amidst fluctuating revenues and rising expenditures.