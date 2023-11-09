Nigeria’s $51bn Debt: FG Alarmed by Shrinking Revenue

The Federal Government has voiced its concern over the alarming rise in public expenditure amidst a backdrop of declining revenue. Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant General of the Federation, expressed these concerns during an interactive session on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.
Mrs Madein assured the lawmakers that the government is actively working to stem revenue leakages and bolster revenue generation. She highlighted the disparity between the nation’s revenue generation and its collection compared to the rising expenditure, exacerbated by the current economic climate where inflation is rampant.
The Accountant General called upon the Committee to provide support with plans, strategies, and ideas to enhance revenue generation. The session also saw the participation of Mr. Armstrong Katang, CEO of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated.
Abiodun Faleke, Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, emphasised the MTEF as the foundation of the annual budget, which is crucial for the execution of the Federal Government’s plans and policies. He acknowledged the responsibility of lawmakers to deliver on their campaign promises by ensuring value for money in all government agreements.
Faleke pointed out the significant reduction in revenues due to the decline in oil revenues, which were previously the country’s major earner. He vowed to investigate the causes of these shortfalls, particularly focusing on oil theft and the performance of marginal field operators.
The session also addressed the issue of revenue loss due to various waivers and exemptions granted, with an estimated N2.7 trillion loss in 2024. Faleke lamented the negative impact of poor revenue on the government’s finances, which has led to increased borrowing and a situation where, in 2022, over 95% of the country’s revenue was spent on debt servicing.
For 2023, the Federal Government’s projected total revenue is N8.63 trillion, with recurrent expenditure at N13.30 trillion and capital expenditure at N3.37 trillion. The government expects to spend N17.64 trillion for the year and plans to fund its deficit with N9.01 trillion. As of the end of the first quarter, it had spent N4.41 trillion, earned N2.16 trillion, and borrowed N2.20 trillion.
Nigeria’s foreign debt is expected to surge to about $51 billion, following President Bola Tinubu’s request to the Senate for approval to borrow an additional $7.8 billion and €100 million, as part of his 2022-2024 borrowing plan. As of June 2023, Nigeria’s foreign debt stood at $43.2 billion, with domestic debt at N54.1 trillion, bringing the total public debt to N113.4 trillion. With the new borrowing and the naira’s depreciation, the total public debt is forecast to hit N130 trillion.
Editorial
In the face of Nigeria’s escalating debt and dwindling revenues, the concerns raised by the Federal Government and the House of Representatives Committee on Finance cannot be overstated. The nation’s fiscal health is in a precarious state, and the government’s current trajectory of borrowing to cover deficits is unsustainable.
The government’s efforts to increase revenue and block leakages are commendable, but they must be part of a larger, more aggressive strategy to reform the country’s revenue collection mechanisms and diversify its income sources beyond oil. The reliance on oil has proven to be a volatile foundation for the economy, and the shift towards a more diversified portfolio is urgent.
The Committee’s commitment to ensuring value for money in government agreements is a crucial step towards fiscal responsibility. The $11 billion P&ID debacle and the costly agreement with Azura Power serve as stark reminders of the consequences of lax oversight and poor negotiation on behalf of the nation.
As we advocate for fiscal prudence, it is also imperative to consider the social impact of these economic policies. The burden of debt servicing, which consumes a significant portion of the nation’s revenue, limits the government’s ability to invest in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure. This, in turn, affects the quality of life of the Nigerian people and the country’s future development prospects.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s reliance on oil revenue has been a double-edged sword, providing significant income but also exposing the economy to global market fluctuations.
- The Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) is a three-year rolling expenditure plan that sets out the medium-term fiscal strategy of the Federal Government.
- The Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) outlines the government’s fiscal policies and objectives over the medium term, serving as a guide for budget planning and preparation.
- Debt servicing refers to the payment of interest and principal on outstanding government debt, which has become a significant expenditure for the Nigerian government.
- The concept of ‘value for money’ in government spending is a principle that ensures that public funds are used efficiently, economically, and effectively.