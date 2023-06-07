Nigeria’s Debt Can Be Settled in Three Months, Asserts Billionaire Senator-elect Jimoh Ibrahim

Senator-elect Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South, believes that Nigeria can offset its debts within 90 days, given the country is prepared to utilise his vast experience.
Jimoh Ibrahim, a notable entrepreneur with an exceptional wealth portfolio, allays concerns over Nigeria’s N77tn debt, citing the country’s debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio, which currently stands below 31 per cent.
Reports from The PUNCH confirm the Debt Management Office’s recent announcement stating Nigeria’s indebtedness to creditors to be about N77tn.
Jimoh expounded his views during an interview on Channels TV Politics Today, referencing Dubai’s successful debt management strategy and arguing that Nigeria is under-utilising its borrowing capacity.
“I can provide a strategy that will enable Nigeria to settle its entire debt in 90 days. Our current debt should not be a source of anxiety for President Bola Tinubu. What is the country’s debt ratio to GDP? Nigeria’s ratio is roughly 31 percent, giving us a 70 percent margin to take on additional debt,” he stated.
Continuing his comparison with Dubai, he noted that despite a population of 12 million and 3 million natives, the country had incurred $167bn in debt, developing a robust plan for infrastructure development, thereby repaying its debts effortlessly.
Elaborating further, the legislator, who has declared assets over N1tn to the Code of Conduct Bureau, suggests that procuring a $100bn loan from a consortium of five EXIM banks with a 40-year repayment plan and a ten-year grace period would lead to a debt-free nation, irrespective of existing revenue problems.
In his words, “Organise a meeting with around five EXIM banks, including China’s, and secure a loan about five times the amount we currently owe. Implement bridge gap financing, settle what you owe, and maintain a surplus. Propose a forty-year repayment programme with a ten-year grace period, and you’ve escaped the debt. This arrangement would allow you to negotiate a 30 percent discount with the creditor.”
“With the surplus, get the nation’s affairs in order and then you have funds to stimulate economic growth. Determine the potential revenue from oil, formulate an action plan for economic diversification, and within a decade, we could have a well-structured financial roadmap,” he firmly concluded.
Editorial
“A Roadmap to Debt Resolution: Jimoh Ibrahim’s Bold Proposition”
A country’s fiscal health often weighs heavily on its citizen’s shoulders, mainly when the topic of national debt arises. Indeed, Nigeria’s looming N77tn debt, recently confirmed by the Debt Management Office, has sparked debates and concerns nationwide.
However, according to Senator-elect and billionaire businessman Jimoh Ibrahim, this enormous sum is less a cause for alarm and more an opportunity for strategic financial management.
Admittedly, Ibrahim’s proposition that Nigeria can eliminate its debts in a mere 90 days appears overambitious, especially considering the complex nature of international financial systems and economies.
However, it’s vital to examine his assertion in light of the broader argument he’s advocating: Nigeria, as he puts it, is “wasting its time not borrowing more money.”
Citing Dubai’s successful borrowing policy, Ibrahim suggests a strategy that might theoretically work for Nigeria.
Per his proposition, the country should negotiate a $100bn loan from a consortium of EXIM banks, implement a forty-year repayment plan and a ten-year grace period, and voilà—Nigeria is debt-free.
While such a simple solution may be appealing, it is essential to consider the broader implications and potential pitfalls of taking on more significant debt.
It’s difficult to deny that Dubai has seen remarkable growth, but we must also acknowledge the high-risk nature of such a strategy.
Borrowing on a larger scale could enable Nigeria to invest in infrastructure and development, stimulating economic growth.
However, a misstep could have devastating consequences. This is why our decision-makers need to approach such strategies with caution.
That being said, the underlying message of Ibrahim’s statement rings true—Nigeria must diversify its economy. The country has long relied heavily on oil revenues, a strategy that has proven unsustainable.
Instead of just settling our debts, we should be working towards creating a diverse and resilient economy.
Our policymakers, therefore, have a significant task ahead. They need to critically assess the viability of Ibrahim’s strategy, considering its potential benefits and risks.
Furthermore, they must work tirelessly to diversify our economy, benefiting our nation in the long run.
Did You Know?
- As of 2023, according to GDP figures, Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa.
- Nigeria is the 12th largest producer of oil in the world and the 8th largest exporter.
- Despite its oil wealth, about 40% of Nigerians live below the poverty line.
- The Naira, Nigeria’s official currency, was introduced in 1973 to replace the British pound sterling.
