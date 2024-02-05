Nigeria’s Debt Set to Surge to N107.38tn Amid New Borrowings

Nigeria’s total debt, encompassing both the Federal Government and states’ loans, is poised to reach an estimated N107.38tn following the Senate’s approval of fresh borrowings for the Federal Government and the securitisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s N7.3tn Ways and Means advances. This development comes as President Bola Tinubu secured the Senate’s nod in December 2023 for a $7.8bn and €100m loan request, part of the 2022-2024 borrowing plan initiated under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. These funds are earmarked for infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, security, and other critical sectors, aiming to bridge the financial gap exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies and their economic repercussions.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) reported that as of September 2023, Nigeria’s total debt stood at N87.91tn, with external and domestic debts amounting to N31.98tn ($41.59bn) and N55.93tn, respectively. The recent Senate approvals are expected to increase the nation’s total debt by at least 22.15 per cent (N19.47tn) to N107.38tn in 2024, adjusting the foreign debt to N44.15tn ($49.39bn) and domestic debt to N63.23tn, including the new securitised Ways and Means of N7.3tn.
This escalation in borrowing raises concerns about Nigeria’s debt sustainability, with the projected total debt amounting to 53.06 per cent of the country’s 2022 GDP value of N202.37tn, surpassing the targeted 40 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio. The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper 2024-2026 indicates a debt-to-GDP ratio of 41.15 per cent as of June 2023, highlighting the growing fiscal pressures.
Ways and Means financing, a mechanism for the government to borrow from the CBN for short-term or emergency funding, has significantly contributed to the debt profile, especially with the securitisation of N22.7tn from the CBN’s advances. The government’s reliance on such borrowings and the potential issuance of a Eurobond in late 2024 underscores the urgent need for economic reforms and prudent fiscal management to mitigate the risks associated with escalating debt levels and ensure sustainable economic growth.
Editorial
The trajectory of Nigeria’s debt profile, with the total debt expected to surge to N107.38tn, signals a critical juncture for fiscal management and economic sustainability. The approval of substantial new borrowings, amidst the devaluation of the naira and the economic challenges posed by the removal of fuel subsidy, necessitates a comprehensive reassessment of Nigeria’s borrowing strategy and its long-term implications on economic stability.
The government’s commitment to addressing infrastructure deficits and stimulating economic growth through these loans is understandable. However, the increasing debt-to-GDP ratio, surpassing the targeted threshold, raises valid concerns about debt sustainability and the burden on future generations. The government must balance its borrowing needs with a robust plan for revenue generation, cost management, and investment in productive sectors that can spur economic growth and enhance fiscal resilience.
The reliance on external borrowing and Ways and Means financing underscores the need for transparency, accountability, and efficiency in using borrowed funds. Ensuring these funds are allocated to high-impact projects with tangible returns is crucial for justifying debt accumulation and fostering public trust in the government’s fiscal policies.
As Nigeria navigates through these challenging fiscal waters, it is essential to prioritise economic reforms, enhance revenue collection mechanisms, and foster a conducive environment for private sector growth and investment. The path to fiscal sustainability and economic prosperity lies in disciplined borrowing, strategic investment, and a steadfast commitment to reforming critical sectors of the economy.
Did You Know?
- Ways and Means financing is a facility that allows the government to borrow from the central bank to cover temporary budget shortfalls.
- Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio has been intensely scrutinised, with the threshold set at 40 per cent to maintain sustainability.
- The securitisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Ways and Means advances involves converting short-term loans into long-term securities, affecting the country’s total debt profile.
- The approval of foreign loans is part of Nigeria’s external borrowing plan, aimed at financing various sectors to stimulate economic growth.
- The impact of debt servicing on Nigeria’s budget has been significant, with a substantial portion of government revenue allocated to servicing existing debts.