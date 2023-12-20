Nigeria’s Domestic Debt Soars to N52 Trillion, Up 134%

Nigeria’s total domestic debt stock has experienced a significant increase, rising by 133.95% to N51.96 trillion by the end of 2023. This information was revealed by Patience Oniha, the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), during her appearance on CNBC Africa at the African Debt Managers Initiative Network event in Abuja.
Oniha disclosed that the Federal Government had raised N7.04 trillion as new domestic borrowing in 2023, a substantial increase from the N3.5 trillion borrowed in the previous year. She noted that this amount had already been fully raised, indicating a robust market for government debt.
The jump in domestic debt was primarily due to including the N22.71 trillion securitized Federal Government’s Ways and Means Advances in domestic borrowings. Excluding this, the total domestic borrowings would have been N25.60 trillion. The PUNCH’s analysis added the total domestic debt as of the end of December 2022 (N22.21 trillion) with the new borrowing for 2023 (N7.04 trillion) and the securitized Ways and Means Advances (N22.71 trillion), totalling N51.96 trillion.
Oniha commented on the composition of the debt, noting that various institutions, including asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies, and banks, were significant investors in the securities issued. She expressed confidence in the government’s ability to continue raising funds in the domestic market in 2024.
Regarding foreign markets, Oniha observed that high inflation rates have led to high rates, making foreign investors more cautious and risk-averse. She suggested that stability might return to the market based on available data.
Oniha also addressed the challenge of raising sufficient revenue due to high dependence on oil. She mentioned efforts by several governments to improve revenue, including a presidential committee on fiscal reforms and taxes. The expectation is that higher revenues will reduce the need for borrowing and lower the debt-service-to-revenue ratio.
As of the second quarter of 2023, Nigeria’s total public debt rose to N87.38 trillion, comprising the total domestic and external debts of the Federal Government, the thirty-six states, and the Federal Capital Territory. The significant addition to the public debt stock was the inclusion of the N22.712 trillion securitized FGN’s Ways and Means Advances.
Recently, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, emphasized that Nigeria cannot rely on borrowing to fund its 2023 national budget. He highlighted the need for the country to generate adequate revenues to reduce its current high deficit financing.
Editorial:
The recent revelation that Nigeria’s domestic debt has surged to N51.96 trillion, marking a 134% increase, is a cause for concern and warrants a closer examination of the country’s fiscal management strategies. The Debt Management Office’s disclosure of this significant rise in debt underscores Nigeria’s challenges in balancing its budgetary needs with sustainable debt levels.
Including the N22.71 trillion securitized Federal Government’s Ways and Means Advances in domestic borrowings is a critical factor in this sharp increase. While this move may have been necessary to address immediate financial needs, it raises questions about the long-term implications for the country’s economic stability and debt sustainability.
The reliance on domestic borrowing, as indicated by the DMO Director-General, reflects the government’s effort to finance its activities in the face of dwindling oil revenues and other economic challenges. However, this approach has limitations and risks, particularly in increasing the debt burden and potentially crowding out private-sector borrowing.
The government’s focus on increasing revenues, as mentioned by the Minister of Finance, is a step in the right direction. Diversifying revenue sources beyond oil, implementing fiscal reforms, and enhancing tax collection efficiency are critical measures that can help reduce the reliance on borrowing.
While borrowing is a necessary tool for government financing, Nigeria must adopt a more balanced and sustainable approach to debt management. This involves increasing revenues and ensuring prudent expenditure, investing in productive sectors, and implementing policies that stimulate economic growth. As the country navigates these fiscal challenges, the goal should be to achieve a healthy balance between meeting immediate financial needs and maintaining long-term economic stability.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s economy relies heavily on oil, which accounts for a significant portion of government revenues.
- The Debt Management Office (DMO) manages Nigeria’s public debt and advises the government on debt-related matters.
- Securitized Ways and Means Advances refer to short-term loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria to the government, which are then converted into long-term securities.
- Nigeria’s public debt includes both domestic and external debts, encompassing the debts of the Federal Government, the thirty-six states, and the Federal Capital Territory.
- Fiscal reforms and diversification of revenue sources are key strategies the Nigerian government is pursuing to reduce dependence on oil revenues and improve economic stability.