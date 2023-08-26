Nigeria’s Economic Growth Slips to 2.51% in Q2 2023

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has decelerated to 2.51% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023. This is a decline from the 3.54% growth recorded in the same period last year.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) attributes this slowdown to challenging economic conditions.
The Services sector was the main driver of GDP in Q2 2023, growing by 4.42% and contributing 58.42% to the total GDP. The agriculture sector saw a modest improvement, growing by 1.50% from 1.20% in Q2 2022.
The industry sector, however, contracted by 1.94%, although this is an improvement from the -2.30% recorded in Q2 2022. In terms of GDP share, both agriculture and industry sectors contributed less in Q2 2023 compared to the same period last year.
Aggregate GDP for the quarter stood at N52.1tn in nominal terms. This is a 15.77% year-on-year nominal growth, up from N45tn in Q2 2022.
Editorial:
The recent slowdown in Nigeria’s GDP growth to 2.51% is a cause for concern, especially given the challenging economic conditions cited by the NBS.
While the Services sector continues to be a significant contributor to the economy, the contraction in the industry sector is alarming.
The government must address these economic challenges head-on. Focused investment in sectors like agriculture and industry could provide a much-needed boost to the economy.
The government should also consider policy reforms that can stimulate economic activities and create a more conducive environment for growth.
Did You Know?
- The Services sector significantly contributes to Nigeria’s GDP, accounting for over 50%.
- The agriculture sector in Nigeria is one of the largest employers of labour but contributes less to GDP than the Services sector.
- The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is the leading agency responsible for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating statistical information in Nigeria.
- Nominal GDP is the raw economic output without adjusting for inflation, while real GDP is adjusted for inflation.
- Nigeria has one of the largest economies in Africa, but it faces challenges such as high unemployment and inflation rates.