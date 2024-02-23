Nigeria’s Economy Sees 3-Year Low, Hits Manufacturing, Agriculture

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slowed to 2.74% in 2023, down from 3.10% in 2022, marking the slowest growth since the 2020 recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the economy contract by -1.92%. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) attributed this slowdown to decreased growth in critical sectors, such as agriculture and manufacturing, alongside a significant reduction in the performance of the service sectors. The manufacturing sector’s growth declined to 1.40% in 2023 from 2.45% in 2022, while agriculture grew by 1.13%, down from 1.88% in the previous year. Despite an improvement in the oil sector’s performance, the non-oil sector saw a growth decrease to 3.04% from 4.84% in 2022.
This downturn falls below the global growth projections by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and the African Development Bank for Nigeria. The World Bank had projected a 2.9% growth, the IMF anticipated 3.2%, and the African Development Bank expected a 3.1% increase in 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 saw a GDP growth of 3.46%, driven mainly by the services sector, contributing 56.55% to the aggregate GDP.
Experts, including Dr Muda Yusuf from the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise and Prof. Perekunah Eregha from Pan-Atlantic University, cited high production costs and election-related economic uncertainties contributing to the slowdown. They warned of potential dangers if the country fails to boost oil production and address the underlying economic growth issues.
Editorial
The recent slowdown in Nigeria’s GDP growth to a three-year low signals a critical juncture for the nation’s economy, highlighting the vulnerabilities of key sectors like manufacturing and agriculture. This development calls for a reassessment of economic policies and strategies to stimulate growth and address the challenges hindering sectoral performance. The government’s ability to navigate these economic headwinds will be crucial in ensuring sustainable development and improving the livelihoods of its citizens.
The disparity between the actual growth and the projections by global financial institutions underscores the unpredictability of economic trends and the impact of domestic and external factors on Nigeria’s economic trajectory. It emphasizes the need for robust economic planning and the implementation of policies that are resilient to shocks.
As Nigeria looks to rebound from this slowdown, the focus should be on diversifying the economy further, enhancing productivity in the non-oil sectors, and creating a conducive environment for investment and business growth. Addressing infrastructural deficits, reducing production costs, and improving the regulatory framework can contribute to a more favourable economic outlook.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s economy relies heavily on the oil sector, but a concerted effort has been made to diversify and strengthen the non-oil sectors to ensure more sustainable growth.
- The agriculture sector is a critical component of Nigeria’s economy, providing employment for a large portion of the population and contributing significantly to GDP.
- The manufacturing sector’s growth is vital for economic diversification, job creation, and the reduction of import dependency.
- Global economic projections provide insights into potential growth trends but can be influenced by various factors, including policy changes, market dynamics, and international events.
- The COVID-19 pandemic profoundly impacted global economies, with many countries, including Nigeria, experiencing contractions and recessions due to the health crisis and associated lockdowns.