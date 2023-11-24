Nigeria’s Food Expenditure Plummets by N3 Trillion Amid Economic Strain

In the first half of 2023, Nigeria witnessed a significant reduction in household spending on food and other essentials, with a drop of N3.05 trillion compared to the previous year. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Nigerians spent N21.78 trillion on household consumption of goods and services when adjusted for inflation, marking a 17.32% decrease from N24.84 trillion in the same period of 2022.
The NBS report indicated that while nominal household expenditure on goods and services reached N61.08 trillion, the real value, adjusted for inflation, showed a decline, reflecting the impact of worsening economic conditions. Household consumption expenditure includes all spending by resident households on individual consumption goods and services.
In real terms, household final consumption fell by 24.95% in Q1 and grew by 3.30% in Q2 of 2023, year-on-year. This fluctuation was attributed to rising prices, a cash crunch earlier in the year, and challenging economic conditions, particularly in Q1.
Household consumption represents a significant portion of Nigeria’s GDP. In Q1 2023, during a period of cash scarcity, household consumption spending dropped by 24.95% year-on-year to N10.29 trillion. However, it rose by 3.29% to N11.49 trillion in Q2, following improved cash availability.
Despite some growth between Q1 and Q2, the overall economic picture remained subdued. Nigeria’s GDP grew by 2.31% in Q1 and 2.51% in Q2 of 2023, but inflation escalated to 22.79% by June’s end, significantly higher than the previous year. Food inflation, a major driver, surged to 25.25% by June, exacerbating the financial strain on Nigerians, who spend a large portion of their income on food.
The price of rice, a staple food, increased by over 37%, according to the ‘AFEX Wet Season Crop Production Report for 2023’. Factors contributing to rising inflation include insecurity in major food-producing areas, high transportation costs, activities of middlemen, and economic policies affecting consumer prices.
Personal accounts highlight the impact of these economic challenges. Mrs Grace Onofomi, an educator, and Irene Smith, a banker, shared their experiences of drastically increased prices and reduced purchasing power. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria also reported a significant rise in unsold finished products in the manufacturing sector, attributing it to weakened consumer purchasing power and inflation.
The International Monetary Fund predicts that inflation will slow Nigeria’s economic growth to 2.9% in 2023. Concurrently, the World Bank forecasts an increase in the proportion of Nigerians living below the international poverty line to 38.8% by 2024, driven by slow growth and rising inflation.
Experts emphasize the need for a transition to mechanized farming and addressing security concerns to boost agricultural production and alleviate the economic strain.
Editorial
We, at Yohaig NG, observe the recent economic trends in Nigeria with concern. The drastic drop in household food expenditure, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, paints a grim picture of the current economic landscape. The combination of rising inflation, cash scarcity, and other economic challenges is taking a toll on the average Nigerian.
The situation calls for immediate and effective measures. The government must prioritize stabilizing the economy to alleviate the burden on its citizens. This includes addressing the root causes of inflation, such as insecurity in food-producing areas and the high cost of transportation. Furthermore, the transition from small-scale to mechanized farming is essential. It’s not just about increasing food production; it’s about making food more affordable for the average Nigerian.
The role of the government in providing security and support to farmers cannot be overstated. Ensuring that farmers can work without fear is crucial for boosting agricultural output. Additionally, tackling the issue of middlemen in the food distribution channels could help in reducing the final cost of food items.
The current economic trajectory, if left unchecked, could lead to a further increase in poverty levels. The World Bank’s prediction of 38.8% of Nigerians living below the international poverty line by 2024 is alarming. It’s a call to action for the government and all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards sustainable economic solutions.
Our stance is clear: the government must act decisively to reverse these troubling trends. By implementing policies that foster economic stability and growth, Nigeria can ensure that its citizens do not continue to bear the brunt of these challenging times. The path to recovery may be long, but with concerted efforts, it is achievable.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Food Inflation: As of October 2023, food inflation in Nigeria has reached 31.52%, significantly higher than the general inflation rate.
- Global Comparison: According to a report by Picodi, an international e-commerce organization, Nigerian households spend about 59% of their income on food, the highest percentage in the world.
- Rice Price Surge: The price of rice, a staple in Nigeria, has seen an over 37% increase, as per the ‘AFEX Wet Season Crop Production Report for 2023’.
- Poverty Projections: The World Bank estimates that by 2024, 38.8% of Nigerians will live below the international poverty line of $2.15 per day.
- Economic Growth Forecast: The International Monetary Fund predicts Nigeria’s economic growth will slow to 2.9% in 2023 due to inflation.