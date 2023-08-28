Nigeria’s Food Import Bill Skyrockets, Leaving a N4.9 Trillion Deficit

Despite various government interventions, Nigeria’s food trade deficit has reached a staggering N4.92 trillion between 2018 and 2022. Data reveals that the country’s food imports surged 121.7%, hitting N1.9 trillion in 2022.
The rise in imports is linked to increasing insecurity, particularly in agricultural regions, forcing many farmers to abandon their lands.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) report that total agricultural imports amounted to N6.916 trillion, while exports were just N1.997 trillion.
Analysts argue that the government’s aggressive non-oil export promotion has done little to improve the nation’s food security.
Editorial
A Failing Food Security Strategy: Time for a Rethink
The alarming rise in Nigeria’s food imports and the resulting trade deficit is a glaring sign of a failing food security strategy. Despite spending billions on various agricultural programmes, the country still faces a significant supply gap in staple foods.
The deteriorating security landscape exacerbates the situation, which has forced many farmers to abandon their lands.
But it’s not just about security; the rising costs of farming inputs have also hampered production.
The government’s focus seems to be more on export promotion rather than boosting local food production, a strategy that is proving to be counter-productive.
There’s an urgent need for a comprehensive review of the country’s agricultural policies. This includes security measures, subsidies, technology adaptation, and supply chain logistics.
The government must shift its focus from short-term gains to long-term sustainability.
The current approach is not just failing; it’s setting the country on a path of increased dependency on food imports, which is unsustainable and risky.
It’s high time for a strategic rethink.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with an estimated population of over 200 million.
- Agriculture contributes about 22% to Nigeria’s GDP but employs over 80% of the population.
- Nigeria is the largest producer of yam, accounting for about 70% of the world’s total yam production.
- The country is also one of the world’s largest cassava producers.
- Despite its agricultural potential, Nigeria is a net food importer, spending billions on food imports annually.