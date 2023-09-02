Nigeria’s Government Reaffirms Drive for Double-Digit Economic Growth

Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister for Budget and Economic Planning, reiterates the government’s commitment to double-digit economic growth. He makes this pledge during a meeting with IFAD’s Country Director, Dede Ekoue, in Abuja.
Agriculture is identified as a critical sector to help achieve this ambitious goal.
Bagudu states that the Ministry will enhance its coordinated planning and budgeting framework. He also acknowledges IFAD’s contributions to Nigeria’s development.
Ekoue, in turn, emphasizes the importance of nutrition and food security. She advocates for including farmers and other stakeholders in the Ministry’s policies and programs.
Editorial:
The Quest for Double-Digit Growth: A Balanced Approach Needed
The government’s renewed commitment to double-digit economic growth is a laudable goal. However, the path to such growth is fraught with challenges that require a balanced and sustainable approach.
As highlighted by Sen. Bagudu, agriculture is indeed a vital sector, but it is not the only one.
Diversification of the economy is crucial. Relying solely on oil or agriculture exposes the country to vulnerabilities. Moreover, the role of IFAD and other international organizations in supporting Nigeria’s growth is valuable but should not overshadow the need for internal reforms.
Given the rising concerns about malnutrition and food scarcity, the emphasis on nutrition and food security is timely.
However, these issues should be integrated into a broader economic strategy addressing education, healthcare, and infrastructure.
Did You Know?
- IFAD (International Fund for Agricultural Development) is a specialized agency of the United Nations to eradicate poverty and hunger in rural areas.
- Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa, with a GDP of over $450 billion as of 2021.
- According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, agriculture contributes about 21.91% to Nigeria’s GDP.
- Nigeria ranks 157 out of 189 countries in the Human Development Index, indicating significant room for improvement.
- Double-digit economic growth refers to an annual growth rate of 10% or more, a feat rarely achieved by economies.