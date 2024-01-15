Nigeria’s Inflation Soars to 28.9%, NBS Reports

Nigeria’s inflation rate has escalated to 28.9%, as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported. This latest figure was revealed in the NBS’s December 2023 Consumer Price Index (CPI) released on Monday afternoon. The CPI, which tracks the changes in prices of food and services, showed a significant increase from the 28.20% rate recorded in November 2023.
The NBS noted that the headline inflation rate in December 2023 rose by 0.72% compared to November 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in December was 2.29%, 0.20% higher than the November rate of 2.09%. This indicates a faster rate of increase in the average price level in December compared to the previous month.
Food inflation also witnessed a sharp rise, reaching 33.93% yearly, 10.18% points higher than the rate in December 2022. The increase in food inflation was attributed to rising prices of bread and cereals, oil and fat, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, meat, fruit, milk, cheese, and eggs.
This surge in food inflation comes months after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security. The President emphasized the need for urgent collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure adequate irrigation of farmlands and year-round food production. He also mentioned the creation of a National Commodity Board to assess food prices and maintain a strategic food reserve as a price stabilization mechanism for essential grains and food items.
Editorial:
The recent surge in Nigeria’s inflation rate to 28.9% is a concerning development that poses significant challenges for the nation’s economy and citizens. This increase, particularly in food inflation, directly impacts the daily lives of Nigerians, making necessities increasingly unaffordable for many.
The government’s response, including the declaration of a state of emergency on food security by President Bola Tinubu, is a step in the right direction. However, these measures must be implemented effectively and swiftly. The proposed collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Water Resources needs to be more than just a policy statement; it requires concrete action to ensure that agricultural production is sustained and increased to meet the growing demand.
Establishing a National Commodity Board to monitor and stabilize food prices is a strategic move. Yet, its success will depend on its ability to operate efficiently and transparently. This board should work towards moderating price fluctuations and ensuring that food remains accessible to all population segments.
As Nigeria grapples with these economic challenges, the government must adopt a multi-faceted approach. This should include addressing underlying issues such as supply chain disruptions, infrastructural deficits, and investment in agricultural technology. Only through a comprehensive strategy that tackles immediate and long-term issues can Nigeria hope to curb the rising tide of inflation and secure a stable economic future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure used to track changes in the average price of a basket of goods and services over time.
- Inflation can significantly affect a country’s economy, influencing interest rates, consumer spending, and investment.
- Food security is a primary concern in Nigeria, with many people dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods.
- The Nigerian government has focused on diversifying the economy, with agriculture playing a vital role in this strategy.
- Nigeria’s population, one of the largest in Africa, faces unique challenges due to inflation, including increased poverty and reduced purchasing power.