Nigeria’s Pension Assets Soar to N15.58 Trillion, says PenCom

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has announced that the country’s total pension assets currently exceed N15.58 trillion.
PenCom’s Director-General, Aisha Dahir-Umar, revealed this at a workshop organised for the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN).
The event, which took place in Lagos, was themed “Securing the Future: The Benefits of the Contributory Pension Scheme to the Nigerian Workers.”
Aisha Dahir-Umar, represented by PenCom’s Head of Communications, Abdulquadri Dahiru, confirmed that the N15.58 trillion figure was as of March 31, 2023.
The Director-General elaborated, “PenCom’s mission is to ensure Nigerian workers receive their retirement benefits as and when due. The Commission’s meticulous regulation and supervision of the pension industry ensure that Pension Assets and CPS membership continue to grow. The value of Pension Assets stood at N15.58 trillion as of 31 March 2023, while CPS membership was 9.95 million.”
Last year, PenCom initiated a policy allowing Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to use a portion of their retirement savings as equity for residential mortgages.
The Director-General explained that this partial withdrawal is not a replacement for retirement benefits but a means to provide immediate support during challenging periods.
The remaining balance in the RSA continues to grow and accumulate until the RSA holder reaches retirement age.
The commission remains committed to protecting workers’ interests and ensuring employers pay pension contributions promptly. In the first quarter of 2023, PenCom recovered N384.28 million, comprising contributions of N193.06 million and penalties of N191.22 million, from 34 defaulting employers.
Since recovering pension contributions owed workers from June 2012 to 31 March 2023, the commission has recovered N24.53 billion (contributions of N12.44 billion and penalties of N12.09 billion) from defaulting employers.
Editorial “Growing Pension Assets: A Vital Sign of a Secure Future for Nigerian Workers”
The increase in Nigeria’s pension assets underscores the importance of reliable and robust pension systems in securing the future of the country’s workforce.
The National Pension Commission’s role in meticulously regulating and supervising the pension industry cannot be understated.
It ensures the steady growth of pension assets and safeguards workers’ interests.
Did you know?
- PenCom was established by the Pension Reform Act (PRA) in 2004 to regulate, supervise and ensure the effective administration of pension matters in Nigeria.
