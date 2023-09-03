Nigeria’s Q1 2023 Expenditure Surpasses Revenue by N1.43 Trillion

The Federal Government of Nigeria spent more than it earned in the first quarter of 2023. A report from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reveals a deficit of N1.43 trillion.
This figure is 9.6% higher than the last quarter of 2022. However, it is 22.1% below the government’s quarterly target.
The CBN attributes the deficit to low oil revenue. The government’s retained revenue fell by 10.7% compared to the last quarter 2022.
Aggregate expenditure also declined. It was down by 1.3% from the previous quarter and 36% below the quarterly target.
Editorial:
A Fiscal Imbalance: The Urgency of Revenue Diversification
The CBN’s report on Nigeria’s Q1 2023 fiscal performance is a wake-up call. The country’s expenditure exceeding its revenue by N1.43 trillion is alarming. This highlights the urgent need for revenue diversification.
Oil revenue, which has significantly contributed to the national coffers, is dwindling. The government must look beyond oil and explore other sectors like agriculture, technology, and tourism for revenue.
The decline in aggregate expenditure may seem like a positive development. However, it raises questions about the quality of governance and public service delivery. Are essential services being compromised to balance the books?
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s public debt stood at N46.25 trillion as of December 2022.
- Non-oil revenue accounted for 61.4% of the government’s revenue in Q1 2023.
- Oil revenue was down by 3.0% and 43.5% compared to Q4 2022 and the quarterly target, respectively.
- Gross federation revenue was below the levels in Q4 2022 by 0.4% and 26.6% below the budget benchmark.
- The performance of non-oil receipts improved against the preceding quarter by 1.2% but was 9.6% below the quarterly target.