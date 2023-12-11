Nigeria’s Q3 VAT Hits N948.07 Billion, Reports National Bureau of Statistics

In a significant economic update, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Nigeria’s aggregate value-added tax (VAT) reached a remarkable N948.07 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023. This figure was disclosed in the recently released VAT Q3 2023 Report in Abuja.
The report indicates a substantial growth of 21.34% in VAT collection compared to the N781.35 billion recorded in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023. Breaking down the VAT components, local payments constituted N522.08 billion, while foreign VAT payments added N204.58 billion. Additionally, import VAT contributed N221.41 billion in Q3 2023.
A sector-wise analysis revealed that the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors experienced the highest growth rate, soaring by 91.87%. This was closely followed by activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies, which saw an 80.25% increase. In contrast, the real estate sector witnessed the lowest growth rate, declining by 37.68%, with the construction sector also experiencing a decrease of 9.54%.
Regarding sectoral contributions to the VAT pool, the manufacturing sector led with 26.51%, followed by the information and communication sector at 19.04%, and financial and insurance activities at 12.31%. On the lower end, activities of households as employers and undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use contributed the least, accounting for only 0.02%.
The report also highlighted a year-on-year comparison, showing that VAT collections in Q3 2023 surged by 51.60% from the same quarter in 2022.
Editorial
The latest VAT figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics paint a robust picture of Nigeria’s economic landscape in the third quarter of 2023. The significant increase in VAT collection is not just a number; it reflects the country’s economic vitality and the effectiveness of its tax collection mechanisms.
The growth in VAT revenue, notably the impressive surge in sectors like agriculture, forestry, and fishing, signals a diversifying economy. It’s a positive sign that Nigeria is not solely reliant on its traditional oil sector but is making strides in other areas. This diversification is crucial for the nation’s long-term economic stability and growth.
However, the decline in sectors like real estate and construction is a cause for concern. It suggests underlying challenges that must be addressed to ensure balanced growth across all sectors. These sectors are critical economic progress drivers for infrastructure development and urbanisation.
The increase in VAT also raises questions about the broader impact on consumers and businesses. While higher VAT collections indicate economic activity, they also mean increased costs for consumers and businesses. It’s essential to balance generating revenue for public services and maintaining an environment conducive to business growth and consumer welfare.
As Nigeria continues to navigate its economic journey, the focus should be on sustainable growth across all sectors, ensuring that the benefits of increased revenue translate into tangible improvements in the quality of life for its citizens. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape. As the primary agency responsible for collecting, analysing, and disseminating statistical data, the NBS is crucial in shaping policies, informing public debate, and aiding in decision-making across various sectors.
The NBS was officially established in 2006, following the merger of the Federal Office of Statistics (FOS) and the National Data Bank (NDB). The roots of the NBS can be traced back to the colonial period when the need for statistical data for planning and administration became evident. The NBS collects data on various topics, including the economy, population, health, education, and the environment.
It regularly publishes reports and surveys, such as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reports, Consumer Price Index (CPI), and unemployment rates. The data provided by the NBS supports government policy-making, planning, and program implementation. The NBS plays a critical role in economic planning and monitoring. Its data helps assess the economy’s health, guide investment decisions, and formulate fiscal and monetary policies.
The bureau collaborates with international organisations like the World Bank and the United Nations for data collection and standardisation, ensuring that Nigeria’s statistical systems align with global best practices. The NBS helps build public trust and transparency in government reporting by providing accurate and timely data.
One of the significant challenges faced by the NBS is ensuring the accuracy and reliability of data, given Nigeria’s vast and diverse landscape. There’s an ongoing need to integrate advanced technology and methodologies in data collection and analysis to improve efficiency and accuracy. Continuous training and development of personnel are crucial for the bureau to keep up with evolving statistical methods and technologies.
The NBS is increasingly moving towards digital data collection methods, which can enhance the speed and accuracy of data gathering. The bureau is also expanding its scope to cover new areas like digital economy statistics, which are increasingly important in today’s tech-driven world. Therefore, the National Bureau of Statistics stands as a cornerstone institution in Nigeria, providing essential data that fuels informed decision-making and contributes to the nation’s development and progress.
Did You Know?
- VAT was introduced in Nigeria in 1993 to replace the sales tax.
- Nigeria’s VAT rate was increased from 5% to 7.5% in February 2020.
- The manufacturing sector is consistently one of the most significant contributors to Nigeria’s VAT revenue.
- Despite its significant contribution to Nigeria’s GDP, agriculture often records lower VAT figures due to various exemptions.
- The NBS, established in 2006, is responsible for collecting, analysing, and disseminating statistical information in Nigeria.