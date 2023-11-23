Nigeria’s Untapped $73 Trillion Intellectual Revenue Potential

The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) recently revealed a significant untapped potential in Nigeria’s economy. According to WIPO, Nigeria has yet to explore over $73 trillion in global intellectual revenue. This disclosure was made by Olwatobiloba Moody, the Director of WIPO Nigeria, during the Intellectual Property Programme in Abuja, a collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps managed by Hutzpa Consulting and Innovation Lab.
Moody emphasized that Nigeria’s financial losses stem from its failure to adequately capture intellectual property. This includes the value of patents, copyrights, and other intangible assets. In 2021, the estimated global value of these assets was a staggering $73 trillion. Nigeria, despite contributing significantly to this value, captures less than one per cent, leading to substantial financial losses.
The programme aims to train youths, especially corps members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to boost the country’s economy through intellectual property. About 50 corps members will undergo training over three to four months, enabling them to identify challenges and create innovations using technological solutions.
Obichi Obiajunwa, the National Coordinator of the pilot programme, IP Skills, Acquisition, Learning, And Youth Entrepreneurship, outlined the programme’s objectives. It aims to expose corps members to environments where they can innovate to tackle challenges using technology. The ultimate goal is for these corps members to create start-ups, businesses, and innovation-driven enterprises. The programme also plans to engage stakeholders and investors to support these young innovators.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the immense potential of intellectual property (IP) in driving economic growth and innovation. WIPO’s revelation that Nigeria has barely tapped into the global intellectual revenue of over $73 trillion is a wake-up call. It highlights a significant opportunity for the country to harness its intellectual resources.
The collaboration between WIPO, the National Youth Service Corps, and Hutzpa Consulting and Innovation Lab is a commendable initiative. Training young Nigerians in intellectual property is a strategic move that can transform the country’s economic landscape. By empowering corps members with IP knowledge, Nigeria can begin to capture a more significant share of the global intellectual revenue.
However, this initiative must be part of a broader strategy. The Nigerian government and private sector need to create an enabling environment for intellectual property rights. This includes strengthening legal frameworks, encouraging innovation, and fostering a culture that values and protects intellectual creations.
The focus on technology and innovation in the training programme is timely. In a rapidly evolving digital world, leveraging technology is crucial for economic competitiveness. By nurturing a generation of tech-savvy innovators and entrepreneurs, Nigeria can position itself as a leader in the global knowledge economy.
Nigeria’s journey to tapping into the vast potential of intellectual property revenue is just beginning. With the right policies, investments, and educational initiatives, the country can transform its intellectual assets into a significant driver of economic growth and development.
Did You Know?
- Intellectual property (IP) refers to creations of the mind, such as inventions, literary and artistic works, designs, symbols, names, and images used in commerce.
- Globally, the value of intangible assets, including intellectual property, has been rising, reflecting their increasing importance in the knowledge economy.
- Nigeria has a rich cultural heritage and a burgeoning creative industry, offering immense potential for intellectual property development.
- The integration of IP education in youth programs can significantly enhance innovation and entrepreneurship among young people.
- Protecting intellectual property rights is crucial for encouraging innovation and ensuring creators and inventors are rewarded for their work.