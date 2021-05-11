NLC Opposes Proposed 40% Electricity Tariff Hike in July

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has opposed a 40% increase in electricity tariffs set to take effect from July 1.
The NLC described the planned hike as insensitive and callous, arguing that it demonstrates an organised indifference to the welfare of consumers, particularly those less affluent.
In a statement issued by Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC expressed its concerns about the proposed increase.
The statement highlighted that the proposed hike is justified by a more than 100% increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit, a rise in inflation from 16.9% to 22.41%, and a shift in the exchange rate from N441 to N750.
However, the NLC believes these figures do not justify the proposed tariff increase.
The NLC statement also pointed out that service providers have not been able to meet the threshold of 5000 megawatts despite various forms of support. It further noted that there had been covert increases without notice, violating statutes.
The NLC warned that the proposed tariff regime risks uncontrolled increases, with consumers potentially facing new rates by August.
Editorial
The proposed 40% increase in electricity tariffs is a significant concern. While it is understandable that service providers need to cover costs and maintain profitability, it is equally important to consider the impact of such increases on consumers, particularly in the current economic climate.
The NLC’s opposition to the proposed increase highlights the need for a more balanced approach to tariff adjustments. This could involve a gradual increase spread over a more extended period and measures to improve service delivery and efficiency.
Furthermore, there is a need for greater transparency in the tariff adjustment process.
Any proposed changes should be communicated to consumers well in advance, and there should be opportunities for public input and consultation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest electricity tariffs in West Africa.
- Despite having the largest gas reserves in Africa, Nigeria has one of the lowest electricity generation capacities on the continent.
- According to the World Bank, only 55% of Nigerians have access to electricity.
