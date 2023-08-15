NNPCL Refutes Rumours of Imminent Petrol Price Hike

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has addressed rising concerns about a potential increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol.
Through an official statement on its X (previously Twitter) handle, the NNPCL clarified that it has no plans to raise the petrol price.
The company stated,
“Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPCL Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated.”
This announcement comes after oil marketers hinted at a possible price surge for petrol.
They predicted that if the dollar continues to trade between N910 to N950 at the parallel market, petrol prices might rise from N680/litre to N720/litre.
The scarcity of foreign exchange for petrol importation was cited as a significant challenge.
Editorial:
The NNPCL’s clarification on petrol pricing is a welcome development amidst the prevailing economic uncertainties.
With the nation’s economy grappling with inflation and currency devaluation, increasing petrol prices would have a cascading effect on the cost of living.
However, the underlying issues, such as the scarcity of foreign exchange and the fluctuating dollar rates, remain unresolved.
These challenges not only impact petrol pricing but also affect various sectors of the economy.
The government and relevant stakeholders must address these root causes comprehensively, ensuring stability and growth for the Nigerian economy.
Did You Know?
- The NNPCL Retail is a downstream subsidiary of NNPCL responsible for retailing refined petroleum products.
- Recent speculations about petrol price hikes were linked to the rising dollar rates in the parallel market.
- The Central Bank’s Importers and Exporters’ official window for foreign exchange has faced liquidity challenges, impacting petrol importation.
- The Nigeria Labour Congress has warned of potential strikes if petrol prices are increased without proper negotiations.
- The NNPCL’s announcement aims to reassure the public and maintain stability in the petroleum sector.