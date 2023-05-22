NYSC Anticipates Approval of Endowment Trust Fund Bill

Article Summary
News Story
The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) expresses confidence in the Federal Government’s impending endorsement of its Endowment Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill. This approval is anticipated to coincide with the NYSC’s milestone celebration of 50 years.
The NYSC Coordinator in Lagos State, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, shared this hopeful outlook at the organization’s 50th-anniversary Thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Light The Christ, Alausa, Ikeja. Represented by Mrs Itohan Ehimwenma, an NYSC Assistant Director overseeing inspection and monitoring, Baderinwa indicated that the Bill successfully cleared the third reading in the National Assembly.
“The bill has passed the third reading, and we are full of expectations and believe that anytime from now, the NYSC Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill will be passed into law,’’ she affirmed.
Baderinwa highlighted that various activities marked the NYSC’s 50th anniversary, underlining the importance of the thanksgiving service to acknowledge the substantial achievements the scheme has garnered over the years.
“We are here to thank God for sustaining this scheme uninterruptedly for 50 years. NYSC has attained milestones, particularly in fostering national unity,” she emphasized.
The organization prides itself on mobilizing locally and internationally educated young graduates for national service and promoting national unity.
Significantly, the NYSC contributes to various economic sectors, reinforcing youth participation in national development. Baderinwa also highlighted the organization’s efforts in empowering graduates through the Skill Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) for self-sustenance.
In addition to fostering unity and youth empowerment, NYSC has also enhanced social integration.
“You agree with me that someone from the east can marry someone from the west; some from the South can marry someone from the North. That has been going on under the platform of NYSC,” she added.
Editorial
National Unity and Youth Empowerment: The NYSC at 50
As the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) celebrates its 50th anniversary, it is a beacon of national unity and a launching pad for the nation’s youth.
With the anticipation of the Federal Government passing the Endowment Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill into law, the NYSC is positioned to continue its transformative work, making an even more substantial impact on the lives of Nigeria’s young graduates.
Opponents of the Endowment Trust Fund might argue about the potential mismanagement of funds or a lack of oversight.
However, Bill’s advancement through the National Assembly indicates scrutiny and signifies trust in NYSC’s ability to manage funds appropriately. It’s not a blank cheque but a vote of confidence in a well-established scheme.
Over the years, the NYSC has bridged ethnic and regional divides, fostering a stronger sense of national unity. In addition, it has effectively mobilized graduates from various backgrounds and educational experiences, transforming them into contributors to Nigeria’s economy.
The service has also empowered young graduates through initiatives like the Skill Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), arming them with the skills necessary to navigate Nigeria’s challenging economic terrain.
Yet, even with these achievements, much must be done.
The Federal Government needs to finalize the Endowment Trust Fund Bill promptly, paving the way for even more impactful programs and initiatives from the NYSC. This step would demonstrate a tangible commitment to youth development and national unity.
Indeed, the NYSC’s continued relevance and impact hinge on adequate support from the government and other stakeholders.
And so, as we celebrate the NYSC’s 50 years of sterling service to the nation, we encourage the government, private organizations, and individuals to support this commendable scheme.
Only through collective effort can the NYSC build on its successes and continue to play a vital role in Nigeria’s development.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) was established by decree No.24 of 22nd May 1973 to reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil War.
- The NYSC scheme has successfully mobilized millions of graduates for national service since its inception.
- The Skill Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) program is a part of the NYSC’s orientation course content to train Corps members in vocational skills for self-employment.
- Over the years, the NYSC scheme has been a potent tool for national integration and unity, significantly reducing ethnic and regional prejudice in Nigeria.
