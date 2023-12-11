Oando Clean Energy Boosts Eco-Friendly Transport with 50 New Electric Buses

Oando Clean Energy, the renewable energy division of Oando Energy Resources, has taken a significant step forward in promoting sustainable transportation in Nigeria by acquiring and deploying 50 new electric buses. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s initiative towards transitioning to cleaner transportation solutions.
The announcement, made at the Conference of the Parties (COP28) event in Dubai, represents a major expansion of Oando Clean Energy’s efforts in this area. It builds upon their previous commitment to deliver 50 electric buses to Lagos State, effectively doubling their total fleet contribution to 100 electric buses. This marks a considerable advancement in fostering environmentally friendly transportation practices across the nation.
The initiative began with a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) collaboration with Lagos State through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, launched on May 24, 2023. During this phase, two electric mass transit buses were rolled out, covering four routes and spanning over 43,800 kilometers. These buses successfully transported more than 73,000 passengers, saving 21,000 liters of diesel and reducing CO2 emissions by 57.8 tons within Lagos State.
Ademola Ogunbanjo, the Executive Vice President of Oando Clean Energy, highlighted the success of the PoC phase at a side event in the Nigeria pavilion. He noted that the initiative is now progressing to a pilot phase with 50 buses, with plans for a full rollout of 2,000 buses in Lagos State.
Ogunbanjo also mentioned that following the successful PoC and discussions with several State Governments, Oando Clean Energy is set to match the Federal Government’s commitment by providing an additional 100 electric buses. This initiative is a significant contribution towards reducing Nigeria’s carbon emissions and promoting sustainable urban mobility.
Editorial
Oando Clean Energy, a subsidiary of Oando Energy Resources, is making significant strides in the realm of sustainable urban transportation in Nigeria. Their recent acquisition and deployment of 50 new electric buses is a testament to their commitment to environmental sustainability and aligns with the Federal GovThis initiative by Oando Clean Energy is not just a business venture; it represents a strategic move towards transforming the urban transportation landscape in Nigeria. The deployment of these electric buses is set to revolutionize public transport by offering a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable alternative to the traditional diesel-powered buses.ernment’s vision for a greener transportation future.
Initially focusing on Lagos State, one of Africa’s most populous and bustling cities, Oando Clean Energy’s project is poised to address some of the critical challenges faced by the city, including air pollution and traffic congestion. The success of this initiative in Lagos could serve as a model for other states in Nigeria, potentially leading to a nationwide shift towards electric buses.
The electric buses boast several advantages over traditional buses. They are quieter, have lower operating costs, and, most importantly, produce zero tailpipe emissions. This reduction in emissions is crucial for cities like Lagos, where air quality is a growing concern. Furthermore, the shift to electric buses is expected to significantly reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.
Beyond environmental benefits, the introduction of electric buses by Oando Clean Energy is likely to have positive economic implications. It could stimulate job creation in areas such as bus manufacturing, maintenance, and charging infrastructure development. Additionally, the reduced operational costs of electric buses could translate into more affordable public transportation for the residents of Lagos.
While the introduction of electric buses is a step in the right direction, it also presents challenges, such as the need for adequate charging infrastructure and the initial cost of investment. However, with the right policies and support from the government and private sector, these challenges can be addressed, paving the way for a more sustainable transportation system in Nigeria.Oando Clean Energy’s initiative marks the beginning of a new era in Nigerian public transportation, one that prioritizes environmental sustainability without compromising on efficiency and accessibility.
Oando Clean Energy, the renewable energy division of Oando Energy Resources, has taken a significant step forward in promoting sustainable transportation in Nigeria by acquiring and deploying 50 new electric buses. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s initiative towards transitioning to cleaner transportation solutions.
The announcement, made at the Conference of the Parties (COP28) event in Dubai, represents a major expansion of Oando Clean Energy’s efforts in this area. It builds upon their previous commitment to deliver 50 electric buses to Lagos State, effectively doubling their total fleet contribution to 100 electric buses. This marks a considerable advancement in fostering environmentally friendly transportation practices across the nation.
The initiative began with a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) collaboration with Lagos State through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, launched on May 24, 2023. During this phase, two electric mass transit buses were rolled out, covering four routes and spanning over 43,800 kilometers. These buses successfully transported more than 73,000 passengers, saving 21,000 liters of diesel and reducing CO2 emissions by 57.8 tons within Lagos State.
Ademola Ogunbanjo, the Executive Vice President of Oando Clean Energy, highlighted the success of the PoC phase at a side event in the Nigeria pavilion. He noted that the initiative is now progressing to a pilot phase with 50 buses, with plans for a full rollout of 2,000 buses in Lagos State.
Ogunbanjo also mentioned that following the successful PoC and discussions with several State Governments, Oando Clean Energy is set to match the Federal Government’s commitment by providing an additional 100 electric buses. This initiative is a significant contribution towards reducing Nigeria’s carbon emissions and promoting sustainable urban mobility.
Did You Know?
- Electric buses are a key component in reducing urban transport emissions, as they produce zero tailpipe emissions compared to traditional diesel buses.
- Lagos State, where Oando Clean Energy’s initiative is being implemented, is one of the most populous cities in Africa and faces significant challenges related to traffic congestion and air pollution.
- The global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), including buses, is part of broader efforts to meet international climate goals, such as those outlined in the Paris Agreement.
- Nigeria, as a signatory to the Paris Agreement, has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to more sustainable energy sources.
- The adoption of electric buses in Nigeria not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also offers economic benefits, such as reduced fuel costs and lower maintenance expenses compared to traditional diesel buses.