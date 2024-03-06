Obasanjo Urges FG to Seek Zimbabwe’s Advice on Tackling Inflation

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the Nigerian government to consult with Zimbabwe to solve the country’s soaring inflation rates. He highlighted Zimbabwe’s recent triumph over similar economic challenges. As the National Bureau of Statistics reported, he suggested that insights from the southern African nation could benefit Nigeria, which is currently facing an inflation rate of 29.9 per cent.
Obasanjo made these remarks during a youth leadership symposium in Abeokuta at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library to mark his 87th birthday. The event, “Opportunities for Peace: Roles of the Youths in Conflict Prevention in Africa,” aimed to engage young leaders in dialogue on peace and conflict prevention across the continent.
The former president stressed the importance of not surrendering to difficult times but confronting challenges with determination and seeking wisdom from those who have navigated similar obstacles. He emphasized the insignificance of the financial aid provided to the aviation sector during the pandemic compared to the broader economic issues, advocating for a proactive approach to resolving Nigeria’s inflation crisis through international consultation and collaboration.
In addition to economic matters, Obasanjo spoke on the power of dialogue over violence in resolving conflicts across Africa, advocating for a culture of peace and love among youths. He highlighted the need for young people to lead efforts in peacebuilding and reconciliation, drawing on historical and biblical examples of individuals who made significant contributions to their societies in times of crisis.
The symposium reinforced Obasanjo’s commitment to empowering African youths as agents of positive change and peace, underscoring the critical role of inclusive policies and international cooperation in achieving societal harmony and development.
Editorial
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s suggestion that Nigeria seek guidance from Zimbabwe on tackling inflation is a reminder of the value of learning from others’ experiences. Zimbabwe’s journey through hyperinflation and its efforts to stabilize its economy offer lessons on resilience, policy reform, and the potential for recovery against the odds.
Nigeria’s inflation challenges require a multifaceted approach beyond conventional monetary policies. Engaging with countries that have faced and surmounted similar economic hurdles can provide innovative solutions and strategies tailored to Nigeria’s unique context. This approach underscores the importance of international solidarity and knowledge sharing in addressing global economic challenges.
Obasanjo’s emphasis on peace and the pivotal role of youths in conflict prevention is a call to action for the next generation of African leaders. It highlights the necessity of nurturing a culture of peace and dialogue as foundational elements for sustainable development and stability on the continent.
As Nigeria contemplates its next steps in combating inflation, the insights from Zimbabwe could be a valuable asset. However, it is crucial to recognize that adopting foreign models requires careful adaptation to local realities. The path to economic stability and growth is complex, necessitating a comprehensive strategy that includes fiscal discipline, investment in critical sectors, and enhancing the business environment to spur innovation and productivity.
In this era of global interconnectedness, the wisdom to look beyond our borders for solutions to national issues is more relevant than ever. By fostering a spirit of learning and collaboration, Nigeria can chart a course towards economic recovery and long-term prosperity, setting an example for how nations can support each other in overcoming shared challenges.
Did You Know?
- Zimbabwe experienced one of the worst cases of hyperinflation in the 21st century, with rates reaching an astronomical 79.6 billion per cent month-on-month in November 2008.
- Inflation can have far-reaching effects on a country’s economy, impacting everything from the cost of living to investment and economic stability.
- Peacebuilding and conflict prevention are increasingly recognized as crucial for sustainable development, with the United Nations identifying peace, justice, and strong institutions as one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
- Youth leadership and engagement are essential for fostering peace and development, as young people bring unique perspectives and solutions.
- International cooperation and sharing of best practices play a significant role in addressing global challenges, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and collaboration between nations.