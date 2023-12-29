Ogun State Assembly Approves N703 Billion Budget for 2024

The Ogun State House of Assembly has officially passed the 2024 Appropriation Bill, amounting to N703 billion. This development follows the presentation of the budget proposal by Governor Dapo Abiodun on November 30, who requested its speedy passage.
The budget was scrutinised by various government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, each defending their allocated amounts before the Assembly’s committees. In a recent session, the Assembly approved the bill, adjusting the capital and recurrent expenditures and the projected revenue for 18 MDAs.
The bill, titled “A Bill for a Law to Authorise the Issue and Appropriation of the Sum of N703bn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for the Services of Ogun State Government of Nigeria for the Financial Year Ending Thirty-First Day of December Two Thousand and Twenty-Four,” saw revisions in several areas. The recurrent expenditure for ministries such as Industry, Trade and Investments; Agriculture, Forestry, Transportation, Community Development and Cooperatives; Rural Development, Culture and Tourism, Education, Science and Technology, and TRACE and the State Waste Management Authority was increased.
These adjustments decreased the total revenue target from N210.248 billion to N198.748 billion, a reduction of N11.5 billion. However, revenue from excess crude was increased from N3.845 billion to N13.845 billion, an increment of N10 billion, and capital receipt was raised from N128.372 billion to N136.872 billion, marking an upward review of N8.5 billion.
The committee’s report also indicated increased proposed expenditures for the Office of Auditors General (State and Local) and Sustainable Development Goals. The Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, moved the motion for the bill’s third reading, which was unanimously supported by the house through a voice vote.
Following the third reading by the Clerk and Head of Legislative Service, Mr Deji Adeyemo, the Speaker directed that the clean copy of the bill be sent to the state governor for his assent. This move is anticipated to enable the people of Ogun State to start reaping the benefits of the budget from the onset of the next fiscal year.
Editorial:
The passage of the N703 billion budget by the Ogun State House of Assembly for 2024 is a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards sustainable development and growth. This budget, a careful balance of capital and recurrent expenditures, reflects a thoughtful approach to addressing the state’s diverse needs.
Increasing recurrent expenditures for critical sectors like agriculture, education, and transportation is a positive step. It indicates a focus on areas crucial for the state’s socio-economic development. Investing in these sectors is essential for creating job opportunities, enhancing the quality of life, and fostering overall growth.
However, the reduction in the total revenue target and the adjustments in revenue sources highlight the challenges of budgeting in an uncertain economic environment. It underscores the need for efficient resource management and innovative revenue generation strategies.
As the Ogun State government moves forward with implementing this budget, it is crucial to maintain transparency and accountability. The citizens of Ogun State deserve to see the tangible outcomes of these financial plans. Let’s hope this budget sets a precedent for prudent fiscal management and catalyses positive change in the state.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State, known as the ‘Gateway State,’ plays a strategic role in Nigeria’s economy due to its location bordering Lagos State, the nation’s commercial hub.
- The state is rich in natural resources, including limestone, chalk, phosphates, and clay, vital for the construction and manufacturing industries.
- Ogun State is home to several universities and higher institutions, making it a key centre for educational development in Nigeria.
- The state’s cultural heritage is diverse, with famous festivals like the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode attracting tourists from across the country.
- Agriculture is a significant sector in Ogun State’s economy, with the state being a leading producer of cocoa, kola nuts, palm oil, and rubber in Nigeria.