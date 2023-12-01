Ogun State’s Ambitious N703 Billion Budget for 2024 Unveiled by Governor Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has presented an ambitious appropriation bill of N703.03 billion for 2024 to the state House of Assembly. Termed the “Budget of Sustained Growth and Development,” this proposed budget marks a significant increase of N230.78 billion from the 2023 budget of N472.250 billion.
In his presentation, Governor Abiodun outlined the budget’s composition, with N287.37 billion allocated for recurrent expenses and N415.66 billion earmarked for capital projects. The budget breakdown includes N95.05 billion for personnel costs, N27.35 billion for consolidated revenue fund charges, N59.09 billion for public debt charges, and N105.88 billion for overhead costs.
Key physical capital projects highlighted in the 2024 budget include the ‘Light up Ogun Project’, which involves the procurement and installation of transformers across the state and partnerships with the private sector to ensure uninterrupted power supply within 24 months. The state also plans to host the 2024 National Sports Festival and undertake significant road construction and maintenance projects.
Governor Abiodun also announced plans for constructing over 2,000 housing units in various locations across the state, reflecting a strong focus on infrastructure and community development. The budget allocates substantial funds to vital sectors such as education (N109.22 billion), health (N81.19 billion), and infrastructure (N209.12 billion).
To facilitate the swift passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill, Governor Abiodun has directed all Commissioners, Accounting Officers, and Heads of Agencies to be personally available for budget defense, emphasizing the importance of this budget for the welfare of the people of Ogun State.
Editorial
The presentation of the N703 billion budget for 2024 by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State is a bold statement of intent, showcasing the administration’s commitment to driving sustained growth and development. This budget, significantly larger than the previous year’s, is a clear indication of the government’s ambition to elevate the state’s infrastructure, healthcare, education, and overall economic wellbeing.
We, as observers and participants in this journey, must appreciate the gravity of this budget and its potential impact on the lives of the people of Ogun State. The focus on key sectors such as education, health, and infrastructure is commendable, as these are the pillars upon which a prosperous society is built. The allocation of substantial funds to these areas shows a government attuned to the needs of its people and determined to make tangible improvements in their lives.
The ‘Light up Ogun Project’ and the commitment to hosting the 2024 National Sports Festival are particularly noteworthy. These initiatives not only aim to improve the state’s infrastructure but also to boost its economic and social vibrancy. The construction of over 2,000 housing units is another significant step towards addressing the housing deficit and improving living standards.
As we reflect on this budget, it’s important to remember that the true measure of its success will lie in its implementation. It’s one thing to allocate funds; it’s another to ensure that these funds are used effectively and efficiently for the intended purposes. We urge the government of Ogun State to ensure transparency, accountability, and diligence in the execution of this budget, so that the lofty goals set forth can be fully realized for the benefit of all its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State, often referred to as the ‘Gateway State’, is strategically located, bordering Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic hub.
- The state is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and is home to the famous Olumo Rock, a significant historical and tourist landmark.
- Ogun State has a diverse economy with strong sectors in agriculture, manufacturing, and services, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s GDP.
- The state is a major educational center in Nigeria, hosting several top-tier tertiary institutions, including the prestigious Covenant University and the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.
- Ogun State’s proximity to Lagos has led to significant urbanization and industrial growth, making it one of the fastest-growing states in Nigeria.