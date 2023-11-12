Okoya Advocates for Statewide Industrial Hubs to Boost Economy

Rasaq Okoya, the Chairman of Eleganza Group of Companies, has put forward a visionary proposal for the creation of new industrial zones across all 36 states in Nigeria. This initiative, aimed at bolstering the country’s human capacity and economy, was discussed during an interaction with journalists at the Lagos International Trade Fair at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.
Okoya’s concept envisions each state and the Federal Capital Territory as unique industrial hubs, specializing in different sectors. He imagines a scenario where Nigerian citizens can live, work, and access essential services like healthcare, shopping, and recreational facilities without having to leave their state of origin. This model, he believes, will not only boost local economies but also instil a sense of pride and dignity through respectable labour, particularly among the youth.
The industrialist also suggested that small-scale industries should include residential accommodation for workers. This approach is expected to curb rural-urban migration and alleviate congestion in major cities, especially Lagos. Okoya emphasized that transforming the entire nation into a commercial hub would decentralize large-scale commercial activities, which are currently predominantly concentrated in Lagos.
Mrs. Okeke Anurika Marbel, a customer of Eleganza, praised the company for its consistent performance over 50 years, highlighting its role in the distribution of plastic chairs through her company, Toojah Investment.
Editorial
The proposal by Rasaq Okoya for the establishment of industrial hubs across Nigeria is a forward-thinking strategy that could revolutionize the nation’s economic landscape. At Yohaig NG, we see this as a potential game-changer for Nigeria’s economic development. By decentralizing industrial activities and creating specialized hubs in each state, Nigeria can harness its diverse resources more effectively and create a more balanced economic structure.
This initiative could also play a significant role in addressing some of the country’s most pressing issues, such as unemployment, rural-urban migration, and the overburdening of urban centres. By providing employment opportunities within these hubs and incorporating residential areas, the plan could lead to more sustainable urban development and reduce the strain on cities like Lagos.
The focus on instilling pride and dignity through respectable labour is a crucial aspect of this proposal. It aligns with the need to empower the youth and provide them with opportunities that contribute positively to the nation’s growth.
We urge policymakers and stakeholders to consider this proposal seriously. It offers a blueprint for economic diversification and sustainable development, which are essential for Nigeria’s long-term prosperity.
Did You Know?
- Industrial Hubs: The concept of industrial hubs is a strategic approach to economic development, allowing for concentrated growth in specific sectors.
- Rasaq Okoya: As the Chairman of Eleganza Group of Companies, Okoya has been a significant figure in Nigeria’s industrial sector.
- Economic Decentralization: This approach can lead to more balanced economic growth across different regions, reducing the over-reliance on major cities.
- Rural-Urban Migration: Addressing this issue is crucial for sustainable urban development and reducing the pressure on cities’ infrastructure.
- Youth Employment: Creating job opportunities for the youth is essential for national development and can help in curbing social issues like unemployment and crime.